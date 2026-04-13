When I was 6, my teachers told me that all children are equally intelligent. I remember looking around the classroom and seeing this was obviously false. But beyond that, I knew my teachers looked around the same room and also knew it was false.

There is a lesson in this: Sometimes people lie to you. As the old Soviet joke goes: “They lie to us, we know they’re lying, they know we know they’re lying, but they keep lying anyway – and we keep pretending to believe them.”

The most charitable interpretation of this phenomenon is that these are pro-social lies. Our teachers, and society broadly, don’t tell these lies to deceive (after all, they’re conspicuously false). We lie because we think it’s the kind thing to do. My teacher at 6 years old did not wake up with the goal of lying to 6-year-olds. Rather, she probably looked around the room, saw a child who suffered from what we then termed “retardation,” and thought, “It’s hard enough to be a retard; the least we can do is pretend they’re just like everyone else.”

What people like Nick Fuentes, Andrew Tate, Candace Owens, and increasingly Tucker Carlson do is name these lies. Jews do dominate elite society. Blacks do have, on average, lower IQs. Men aren’t women. Women are at a distinct disadvantage in competitive sports.

It’s powerful to hear the truth. It feels refreshing. But whether through ignorance or malice, you don’t hear the deeper, more banal truth: These are well-meaning lies, told mostly by midwits. These lies are not, as the influencers claim, evidence that there’s a great conspiracy afoot: The Jews are using the Blacks as pawns against the Whites, with only MAGA standing against the rising horde. The purveyors of these pro-social lies are right about what’s wrong and wrong about what’s right.

One of the great failures of the Left is its inability to address these lies head-on. They don’t want to admit that they’re lying, whether it’s about all children being equally intelligent or about it being possible to change one’s sex.

A lie is just a transfer of credibility from the people who speak it to the people who debunk it – a constant outflow of power from the left to the right.

I don’t want to make the same mistake. So I’m committing professional self-immolation: I am going to name a few of the most radioactive pro-social lies, tell you why they’re not evidence of a conspiracy, and hopefully offer you the gift of doubt.