In this two-part series, we sit down with Dr. Ralph Schoellhammer, Head of Center: Applied History and IR Theory at MCC, Budapest.

Ralph specializes in the cultural dimensions of identity formation and its impact on social cohesion. He offers incredible insights on understanding the current political climate in America, especially in light of the shifting dynamics in the country’s political landscape.

We begin by asking if the Nazis were socialists. This question reveals the complexities inherent in political labels and ideologies. Ralph raises an intriguing idea: Could socialism be seen as a secularized form of Christianity? Our conversation challenges our assumptions about the relationship between political ideologies and the extremes to which they are often tied.

Another key theme is the role of humor as a barometer for social freedom. Ralph argues that when humor is censored or restricted, it signals an early warning of rising authoritarianism. We explore how humor reflects society's tolerance for dissent and can reveal deeper shifts in cultural and political norms.

Finally, we discuss broader geopolitical issues, particularly the implications of a Trump presidency. What would it mean for America’s position on the global stage, and how might it affect U.S. foreign policy (China, Taiwan, Ukraine, Russia)? We also tackle the question of whether capitalism is the essential engine for revitalization?

Throughout the series, Ralph offers thought-provoking insights into the intersection of politics, culture, and identity, urging us to reconsider how these forces shape our world and our place in it.