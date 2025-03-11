How did a group of fringe activists at WPATH (World Professional Association for Transgender Health) manage to dupe the entire international medical establishment? That’s the question I posed to Mia Hughes, an Ottawa-based British journalist and director of Genspect Canada. Mia is also the world’s leading expert in this subject and author of The WPATH Files report. The report exposed widespread, ghastly medical mistreatment of children, adolescents, and vulnerable adults in the ideologically captured field of “gender-affirming care”.

We begin by discussing the historical timeline of the transgender movement, noting that medical treatment has never been grounded in evidence. The origins go back to the early 1900s, when mad scientists ran ghoulish experiments on roosters and hens. The movement gained momentum in the 1950s and 60s, with Dr. Harry Benjamin, a German endocrinologist, and transgender patient Reed (no, not that Reid) Erickson treating gender dysphoria with hormone therapy and surgeries.