Allen Porter is one smart fellow. He’s a philosopher who specializes in continental philosophy, with an emphasis on Heideggerian existential phenomenology. Heideggerian existential phenomenology is a way of thinking that focuses on understanding human existence by examining our everyday experiences and how we make sense of the world around us, rather than relying on abstract theories or even science. It stresses that we’re “thrown” into a world full of choices, where we must confront our own mortality and strive for authentic living instead of just going along with the crowd.

It’s no surprise, then, that we began our conversation by talking about wokeism, an ideology rooted in “lived experience.” Hopefully, this will be the final conversation I have about wokeism or anything trans-related. I simply cannot take it anymore, both from content fatigue and because they are such ridiculously, if not uniquely, idiotic subjects. Still, our conversation felt fresh as Allen made solid observations about power, the perceived oppressor class, and the social and epistemological consequences of relentless deconstruction of knowledge.

Transhumanism

I could not help but to think about Gattica

From there, we moved on to talking about transhumanism. Transhumanism is the movement that advocates the ethical use of technology and scientific advancement to radically enhance human capabilities, both physical and cognitive. The idea is to transcend fundamental biological limitations of the human condition (aging, disease, involuntary death, and cognitive constraints). Once termed “eugenics,” that term was dumped due to bad branding.

I’m certain some sort of cognitive and physical enhancement is not just inevitable but will be widespread within five years. I find the ethics around this interesting, particularly the idea of enhancing, as opposed to correcting, genetic deficiencies. As I said to Allen, we’ve taken it as a given that going from negative to neutral is a moral good, but from neutral to positive is bad. Why? I’ve never heard a compelling argument against enhancement, but I think these three are the best:

Eugenics undermines human rights by promoting discrimination, coercion, and the devaluation of certain lives.

It’s been used to justify genocides (like in Nazi Germany… as is the rage now, how could I write a piece without mentioning Nazis?) and eugenics programs in the US and elsewhere that targeted minorities and the disabled.