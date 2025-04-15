Is the world overcrowded? My guest, Brett Hall, Public educator, technical advisor and host of ToKCast, argues that the world is not overpopulated—more people fuel creativity, spark innovative solutions, strengthen economies, and pave the way for progress. He sees a growing population as humanity’s greatest asset.

I counter that more people stretch resources thin, ignite geopolitical tensions, and jeopardize nature’s delicate balance. With fewer of us, couldn’t we tackle problems more effectively (e.g., imagine solving the Israeli Palestinian problem if only 20 people lived in the region)? Or do complex challenges demand more minds working together?

Ultimately, we found some common ground: solving problems starts with a moral compass. Scientific knowledge without ethical scrutiny points society in a random direction. A society that rejects anti-rational ideas, dismisses degrowth dogma, and champions open inquiry could unleash human potential. This debate didn’t settle the question, but it left me rethinking my views on overpopulation.