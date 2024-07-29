It was a distinct pleasure to speak with

Bhogal (G), a British writer and public intellectual whom I respect tremendously.

Our conversation covered a wide range of topics, including perceptions of Donald Trump, the implications of a Harris-Trump election, the recent assassination attempt on Trump’s life, and then shifted to philosophical issues.

G is one of the few public intellectuals unafraid to challenge prevailing views within his own circles. He seeks balance and objectivity, using evidence not to reinforce existing biases but to reach justified conclusions. His thoughtful evidence-based approach to complex issues makes him a valuable voice in today's discourse.

I hope you enjoy the show as much as I did.