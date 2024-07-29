It was a distinct pleasure to speak withBhogal (G), a British writer and public intellectual whom I respect tremendously.
Our conversation covered a wide range of topics, including perceptions of Donald Trump, the implications of a Harris-Trump election, the recent assassination attempt on Trump’s life, and then shifted to philosophical issues.
G is one of the few public intellectuals unafraid to challenge prevailing views within his own circles. He seeks balance and objectivity, using evidence not to reinforce existing biases but to reach justified conclusions. His thoughtful evidence-based approach to complex issues makes him a valuable voice in today's discourse.
I hope you enjoy the show as much as I did.
Great conversation, and kudos for pointing out the multivariate nature of this problem. The current moment is a witches brew of personality pathology (Cluster B), social media empowerment, and massive educational failure. The result is precisely the cultural derangement syndrome we see all around us.
Perhaps the Young and the Priveledged are becoming aware via social media of those that are less fortunate and from a position of humanity or perhaps empathy they want to do better than the previous generation?
I'm 65 and recall the feminist movement and the hippies that protested the Vietnam War as well as the tail end of the end of black segregarion.
My parents generation didn't want to listen to miy generation but, my generation should listen to the next generation.