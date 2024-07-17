Luke Rudkowski and Peter Boghossian engage in a candid conversation about current events affecting the West.

Luke emphasizes his steadfast principles of advocating for free speech, opposing war, and decentralizing power, which have remained consistent despite external pressures. He also addresses the challenges of navigating a landscape filled with insincere individuals and emphasizes the need for sincerity and intellectual honesty in public discourse.

Luke Rudkowski is a cultural commentator and host of "We Are Change".