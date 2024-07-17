Luke Rudkowski and Peter Boghossian engage in a candid conversation about current events affecting the West.
Luke emphasizes his steadfast principles of advocating for free speech, opposing war, and decentralizing power, which have remained consistent despite external pressures. He also addresses the challenges of navigating a landscape filled with insincere individuals and emphasizes the need for sincerity and intellectual honesty in public discourse.
Luke Rudkowski is a cultural commentator and host of "We Are Change".
Thanks for sharing this. I have a lot of respect for you both because you are exemplars of integrity.
Two great questions:
Do people want freedom? (11:46) https://youtu.be/-LImnzQECYw?t=701
What to say to those who don't want freedom? (12:37) https://youtu.be/-LImnzQECYw?t=757
I find the way he began his answer to the second question interesting, giving up all of your responsibilities to someone that doesn't care about you isn't a good idea, because it highlights the subconscious reason people would "not want" freedom (12:46). https://youtu.be/-LImnzQECYw?t=766
I believe people all want freedom, but don't consider offloading responsibilities as a loss of freedom, if it is offloaded to someone that cares about them, due to our experience with parents as children. As Luke's answer implies, offloading certain responsibilities to others as adults will likely result in those roles being filled by people who don't care about you. We would all like to think there is an ideal parent-like figure that loves us behind the wheel in every driver seat in government, and that is simply not the case. He also emphasizes that sitting in as many of those personal-responsibility driver seats as possible produces personal growth and flourishing. Great questions and great answers.