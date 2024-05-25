This week in my Conversations with Peter Boghossian series I had the pleasure of speaking with Leigh Revers and Michael Shermer. I hope you enjoy the conversations!

Professor Reprimanded For Encouraging Discussion & Using Spectrum Street Epistemology

University of Toronto Professor Leigh Revers discusses challenges in STEM education, including the integration of indigenous science and the use of diversity criteria in academic evaluations. This year, the University of Toronto Mississauga sanctioned him for using Spectrum Street Epistemology in the classroom.

Share

Why the Rational Believe the Irrational, the Skeptic Movement, & More

My longtime friend Michael Shermer and I sat down to talk about ideological capture in American institutions, skepticism, the Grievance Studies Affair, the Fermi Paradox, and more.