I recently had a conversation with Alex Blakien, a congressional candidate for California's 30th congressional district.

I invited his political opponent, Laura Friedman, to join me for a discussion on the show, but she initially claimed not to have received the email and later said she was too busy. As a result, I engaged in a simulated debate with ChatGPT, where it represented her perspective.

During our conversation, Alex and I covered several key issues affecting his district, including the economy, transgender issues, crime, homelessness, and drug policies. These topics are significant concerns for his potential constituents.

I extend an open invitation to Laura, Alex's political opponent, to join the show whenever she chooses. I do not endorse any candidates in this race but remain open to hosting discussions with all parties involved.