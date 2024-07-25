I recently had a conversation with Alex Blakien, a congressional candidate for California's 30th congressional district.
I invited his political opponent, Laura Friedman, to join me for a discussion on the show, but she initially claimed not to have received the email and later said she was too busy. As a result, I engaged in a simulated debate with ChatGPT, where it represented her perspective.
During our conversation, Alex and I covered several key issues affecting his district, including the economy, transgender issues, crime, homelessness, and drug policies. These topics are significant concerns for his potential constituents.
I extend an open invitation to Laura, Alex's political opponent, to join the show whenever she chooses. I do not endorse any candidates in this race but remain open to hosting discussions with all parties involved.
So refreshing to hear a couple of guys speaking on behalf of Common Sense and exposing the crazy woke ideologies and mind viruses that are taking over our communities.
We have the same Liberal/Marxist stupity up here in Canada too. Tent cities everywhere, free opiods (aka safe supply), a catch and release judicial system, unlimited immigration and a severe housing shortage, the government subsidizing trans gender drugs and surgery, etc..
And they wonder why retired people like myself and my husband who have worked all our lives and paid our taxes are discontented and unable to make ends meet.
Progressivism is a euphemism for Marxism. Several of my "2026" Substacks summarize Marxism in America, including this one by the same name at https://2026.substack.com/p/marxism-in-america