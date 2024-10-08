In this SSE conversation, Phil Illy joins us to explore claims about trans identities and autogynephilia.

Autogynephilia, defined as a man's sexual arousal from the thought of himself as a woman, raises questions about the nature of trans identities. Are there distinct types of trans people? Is autogynephilia simply a fetish? Does it undermine women when men wear dresses? These topics segue to a separate discussion about the access of men and “passing males” in female spaces.

Peter adopts a classically liberal position and teases out differences with Phil. (It should be noted that immediately prior to this conversation someone called the police on Peter and the team. The officers investigated and found that they were not breaking the law.)