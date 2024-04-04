Share

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, is a Puerto Rican rapper and singer who rose to international stardom over the last decade.

Peter presents a claim about Bad Bunny to five people in San Juan, Puerto Rico: "Is Bad Bunny a good representation of humanity?" The participants discussed Bad Bunny's philanthropic work, lyrics, stardom, whether he positively represents Puerto Rican culture, and more!