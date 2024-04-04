Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, is a Puerto Rican rapper and singer who rose to international stardom over the last decade.
Peter presents a claim about Bad Bunny to five people in San Juan, Puerto Rico: "Is Bad Bunny a good representation of humanity?" The participants discussed Bad Bunny's philanthropic work, lyrics, stardom, whether he positively represents Puerto Rican culture, and more!
I have no idea who this person is. Pretty sad that they think he’s a good role model, though. Just because he became successful from his music doesn’t mean that others should emulate him. So sad.
Always interesting to have a discussion of cultural figures. It's one of the best ways for people to relate to each other.