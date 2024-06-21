I had a really interesting conversation with Will Reusch about critical thinking and jiu jitsu. We delved into the purpose of critical thinking and its role in education, exploring both the dispositional and skillset facets of applied reasoning.

Will, a former high school teacher who now runs a private business focused on teaching critical thinking, shared his insights on the connection between critical thinking and realistic combat sports like jiu jitsu.

We discussed the state of our educational institutions and how they may have deviated from their intended purposes. Will explained his perspective on what true critical thinking entails, contrasting it with quotidian misconceptions. He also shared his aspirations and his specific plans to foster a more rational society by cultivating better critical thinkers.

It was invigorating to hear Will's views, especially his commitment to advancing critical thinking outside traditional educational settings. His passion for empowering individuals with robust analytical skills should be, in my opinion, a primary goal of every educator.