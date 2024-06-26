Recently, I found myself in an intense conversation with Exulansic, a former victim of gender ideology.
Our dialogue traversed sensitive topics of gender, sex, surgeries, and the profound impacts these have had on Exulansic's life. Born female, her journey took an unexpected turn through what she described as a process influenced by college, personal trauma, and psychological makeup, leading her to start taking male hormones and embark on a highly self-destructive path.
Our conversation disturbed me on multiple levels. As Exulansic recounted her experiences and the societal and institutional dynamics that influenced her decisions, I couldn't shake the obvious implication: Our institutions, including academies and hospitals, intentionally mutilate patients and encourage pathways that lead individuals into lifelong medical dependency.
Exulansic's story highlighted the interplay between personal identity, societal expectations, and ideological capture of our institutions. She spoke of indoctrination in college, hinting at an ideologically coercive environment where personal trauma and psychological vulnerabilities reshape one's sense of self. This intersection, Exulansic suggested, played a pivotal role in her decision-making process regarding chest binding, hormone therapy, and surgeries.
Our conversation evoked empathy, deep concern, and even anger. On one hand, there was the acknowledgment of Exulansic's autonomy (she was in her 20s when this was happening) and the significance of her personal trauma in shaping her identity. On the other hand, there was a poignant awareness of the risks involved when vulnerable individuals undergo life-altering medical procedures—egged on by universities and society.
Exulansic's journey underscored broader societal debates surrounding gender studies departments’ brainwashing. These departments *should* serve as vital academic spaces for honest inquiry. They do not. Exulansic's experience underscored moral problems plaguing certain academic departments and showed their real-world consequence.
As I reflected on our conversation, I couldn't help but think about the larger societal implications. We are far from adequately equipped to navigate the complexities of gender identity and expression. Instead, we (society and our academic appendages) are complicit in perpetuating cycles of medical dependency and psychological distress.
It was a great conversation. Exulansic often has fascinating, thought-provoking takes on the subject of gender. She's clearly thought deeply about this issue, and often manages to spark deep revelations in even my own thinking, which I didn't think was possible, as I've been studying this topic for decades. I'm so glad you had her on!
I only wish you'd have let her delve into more of it without cutting her off due to what appeared to be your own discomfort with the realities of what these surgeries are and what they actually entail. More people need to be jarred by the reality of it. The public is so used to hearing euphemistic, nebulous language like "gender affirming care", "top surgery", and "bottom surgery", but what they need to hear is what these procedures actually *are*, especially when it comes to the complicated and dangerous surgeries that involve penises and vaginas. A double mastectomy, particularly on healthy tissue, can lead to all kinds of problems, but those issues pale by comparison when you get into attempting to create neo-phalluses and neo-vaginas. There is a huge misconception that these are clearly defined one- size- fits- all surgeries, when in reality, doctors are making it up as they go along. It's ALL experimental, especially when it comes to individuals who have had their puberty blocked and don't have the required tissue to start with. (Hello, Jazz Jennings 👋) Then there's the truly disturbing "neutering" surgeries, which attempt to create a Barbie or Ken appearance, or the "I want it all" surgeries, where people want both sets of genitalia. And there are zero ethics present on the part of these doctors, who are clearly indulging mentally disturbed, emotionally vulnerable, and often pornsick individuals.
It's incredibly difficult to get access to this information online in a way that doesn't try to: a) sell you on trans joy, or b) send you down a deviant porn rabbit hole. Please have her on again and *let her speak*. Allow her to explain what these surgeries involve and the inevitable complications thar arise from doing this to your body.
This was one of Exulansic's best appearances. On my channel, we talked about the concept of crossdressing as placebo effect, the narcissism of it, and realizing life is about helping others, rather than seeking constant praise and approval of others.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2rhmYp2Wq2E