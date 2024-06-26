Recently, I found myself in an intense conversation with Exulansic, a former victim of gender ideology.

Our dialogue traversed sensitive topics of gender, sex, surgeries, and the profound impacts these have had on Exulansic's life. Born female, her journey took an unexpected turn through what she described as a process influenced by college, personal trauma, and psychological makeup, leading her to start taking male hormones and embark on a highly self-destructive path.

Our conversation disturbed me on multiple levels. As Exulansic recounted her experiences and the societal and institutional dynamics that influenced her decisions, I couldn't shake the obvious implication: Our institutions, including academies and hospitals, intentionally mutilate patients and encourage pathways that lead individuals into lifelong medical dependency.

Exulansic's story highlighted the interplay between personal identity, societal expectations, and ideological capture of our institutions. She spoke of indoctrination in college, hinting at an ideologically coercive environment where personal trauma and psychological vulnerabilities reshape one's sense of self. This intersection, Exulansic suggested, played a pivotal role in her decision-making process regarding chest binding, hormone therapy, and surgeries.

Our conversation evoked empathy, deep concern, and even anger. On one hand, there was the acknowledgment of Exulansic's autonomy (she was in her 20s when this was happening) and the significance of her personal trauma in shaping her identity. On the other hand, there was a poignant awareness of the risks involved when vulnerable individuals undergo life-altering medical procedures—egged on by universities and society.

Exulansic's journey underscored broader societal debates surrounding gender studies departments’ brainwashing. These departments *should* serve as vital academic spaces for honest inquiry. They do not. Exulansic's experience underscored moral problems plaguing certain academic departments and showed their real-world consequence.

As I reflected on our conversation, I couldn't help but think about the larger societal implications. We are far from adequately equipped to navigate the complexities of gender identity and expression. Instead, we (society and our academic appendages) are complicit in perpetuating cycles of medical dependency and psychological distress.