At Liberty Square in Taipei, Taiwan, we discussed the implications of Taiwanese unification with China. Economically and militarily, would Taiwan benefit from such a move? Additionally, could unification heighten the risk of global conflict? What does unification mean for US dominance?
No, Taiwan 🇹🇼 should never, ever unify with China 🇨🇳! China is an authoritarian state led by a madman who fancies himself a God in Xi Jinping. Just as ask Tibet how they like being under Chinese occupation. Just ask the Uyghur Muslims what living under Chinese rule is like. Just ask Americans farmers what’s it’s like to deal with the Chinese. The CCP would dominate and subjugate the people of Taiwan. Taiwan is a free, vibrant democracy. China would snuff that out in a second. They are also such an important ally of the United States and the nations of the free world and a bulwark against China’s desire to expand their sphere of influence. As to their shared genetic heritage. That is a nonsense argument. Here’s the thing, our founding fathers were of English heritage but they were part of a brand new nationality and culture that had formed in a whole other of the world. These folks were called Americans. This same is true of the Taiwanese people. Their ancestors may be Chinese, but they have since created a distinct identity of their own along with the nation’s indigenous people.