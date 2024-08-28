"Right to Die" Movement and Canada Under Trudeau
With Rupa Subramanya, Writer at The Free Press
I just finished an engaging conversation with journalist Rupa Subramanya from The Free Press. We explored a range of topics, including the limits of free speech and its erosion in Canada. Rupa shared her views on distinguishing between hate speech and controversial opinions, noting that she does not accept the concept of hate speech.
We also discussed the current state of journalism and media bias, discussing how these biases shape our understanding of current events. Our conversation covered the roles of legacy media versus independent journalists, and we talked about what qualifies as a controversial topic. Rupa’s extensive reporting on the right to die led us to discuss the case of Zoraya ter Beek, a young European woman with a persistent wish to die, which raised important questions about depression, mental illness, and a disturbing trend among young people considering death as a viable option.
Though it’s a challenging subject, it’s crucial to address these issues openly, especially when they involve life-or-death decisions. I also shared my personal views on this topic, which have recently evolved.
I thoroughly enjoyed our discussion and hope you find it as thought-provoking as I did.
Peter I feel this interview with Rupa could have been a great opportunity to learn more about Canada's politics and Canadians but, l felt you continually shoe-horned her into the American perspective.
Canada's Legacy Media (for example) and why the Trudeau government uses tax-payer money to pay-off the CBC, CTV & Global Media?
The Liberal governments implementaion of the Emergency Measures Act to shut down the Freedom (Truckers) Convoy, the seizing of assets and bank accounts, and the illegal detainment of the protest organizers?
You began the conversation talking about "hate speech" and l believe it would have been a perfect segway to ask about Canadas censorship laws - Bills C.11, C.18 and C.63.
l will close by saying it's no wonder that Americans seem to know so little about their neighbours to the North or the South let alone what is going on in the rest of the world.
I was initially tempted to repost on Rupas behalf but, l'd rather share conversations where people actually learn something.
Always appreciate it when you talk about Canada. I would love to know where you're going to be as I have thought about doing Street Epistemology myself in Canada here.
You spoke about fraud and scandal. I encourage you to look up a Toronto police officer named Stacy Clarke. She was recently in the news for reasons that you might find interesting. If you're going to be in Canada, it would be interesting to hear what people think of it.