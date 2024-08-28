I just finished an engaging conversation with journalist Rupa Subramanya from The Free Press. We explored a range of topics, including the limits of free speech and its erosion in Canada. Rupa shared her views on distinguishing between hate speech and controversial opinions, noting that she does not accept the concept of hate speech.

Share

We also discussed the current state of journalism and media bias, discussing how these biases shape our understanding of current events. Our conversation covered the roles of legacy media versus independent journalists, and we talked about what qualifies as a controversial topic. Rupa’s extensive reporting on the right to die led us to discuss the case of Zoraya ter Beek, a young European woman with a persistent wish to die, which raised important questions about depression, mental illness, and a disturbing trend among young people considering death as a viable option.

Leave a comment

Though it’s a challenging subject, it’s crucial to address these issues openly, especially when they involve life-or-death decisions. I also shared my personal views on this topic, which have recently evolved.

I thoroughly enjoyed our discussion and hope you find it as thought-provoking as I did.