Friendship

At first glance, it’s a highly unlikely friendship.

is a true-believing Eastern Orthodox Christian. I am a cultural Christian but I am also an atheist. When you go beyond a glance, why should that matter? It does not.

Rod is a fundamentally decent person and a really good human being. Do we have significant differences of opinion, to say the least, about metaphysics and ontology? Yup. But again, who cares? Why should it matter if Rod believes in miracles and I think the most charitable thing one can say about miracles is that they’re almost definitely false? Again, it doesn’t.

Rod and I have far more in common than not, and I am honored and yes, privileged to call him a friend. He’s thoughtful, interesting, supportive, kind, humble, sincere, and fun to hang out with. Metaphysical and political differences should never, ever get in the way of friendship. And yet those differences and divisions are what we’ve endured culturally and socially for the last 15 years, at least. We’ve mediated our friendships through metaphysical and political lenses, and we’ve all suffered. We’ve become lesser because we’ve misprioritized what matters: Virtue, kindness, decency.

It's not too late to reprioritize what matters. Just fast forward to the end: When you’re on your deathbed, does it matter who the people surrounding you voted for? If you think it does, it’s time for you to grow up.