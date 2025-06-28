Peter Boghossian

Peter Boghossian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ute Heggen's avatar
Ute Heggen
1d

Here's one woman's l anecdote confirming the therapy world has been captured, makes people more sick and does harm to society. Trans widow #69 in my data, the only in the world on the experiences of women who divorced a suddenly "female identifying" husband. His therapist diagnose her with "borderline personality disorder" when she didn't "affirm" this fantasy, based on the husband's rendition of her reaction to his sex toy demands. This therapist also said she's a lesbian now. They do that with regularity.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uBxoBcIm8KI&t=7s

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Naomi Epps Best's avatar
Naomi Epps Best
19h

Thanks for helping me share my experience Peter!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Peter Boghossian
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Boghossian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture