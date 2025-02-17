I really like John Papola. I met him years ago when I was on his podcast—long before the madness of this current culture war. Last time we met, we were at Incubate Debate, which is a national high school debate tournament that lives up to its description, “Our tournaments are non-partisan with the intention of educating and exposing students to all sides on issues of national importance.”

After a dinner filled with nonstop laughter, and debating some substantive differences of opinion, John invited me on his show Dad Saves America, and I invited him on mine. We had a frank discussion about saving America, Trump (of course), and the collapse of the left.

Share

We watched a brief clip of Douglas Murray and reacted to it, and then discussed K-12 education, the end of the US Department of Education, my friend Katharine Birbalsingh and the wonderful work she’s doing as a Headmistress in London, Marxism, love vs epistemology, and, of course, Star Trek.

I hope you enjoy this conversation as much as I did. John is a breath of fresh air.