Peter Boghossian

MMP
8hEdited

This is phenomenal Peter thank you!! I just having a "debate" with my 20 yr old son about the Epstein Files, billionaires, and the ruling class who buy off all the politicians who are all "liars" anyway. Although he was sent to a classical christian school where formal logic was taught starting in 6th grade, once he got into high school(and now university)and the consistency of the iphone things have gone off the rails a bit. He has big half formed ideas and a lot of "ideology" based on those half formed ideas (many of which he gets from his "feeds"). We have good debates and I appreciate this piece of advice Peter gives: "Part of being a considerate thinker is presenting the best version of your opponent’s argument, not the worst version of their delivery". This worked well for me today and I hope he picks it up too. This is the best gift we can give our kids... the gift of logic and reason.

Ute Heggen
9h

I grew up with the "cameramen" of Madison, Wisconsin in the 1960s and 70s, when the anti-Israel "apartheid" smears were on bumper stickers and in store windows on State Street, the main drag from campus uphill to the Capitol. (Hello, Yellow Jersey Bicycle Co-op, now moved from this profitable main drag to a town 15 miles north, with mostly online sales.)The Madison, City Council, led by radical law student mayor Paul Soglin, starting in 1973, (secular Jewish dude from Chicago) passed your now-standard "boycott/divest" statement, which initiated my teen self into the scam of local far Left BS, as I'd had a dangerous bike accident on Regent Street, not repaved after road damage of your usual Wisconsin winter. I could not believe no one was talking about the condition of the most traveled streets and the fact that bikers were either illegally riding on safer sidewalks or risking their lives on the roads. Bike paths came in later, but "demon Israel" remained as "our fight" for the Madison liberals, despite the facts they got wrong and the fact that bloviating about international matters is not what city councils are actually tasked with. (Hello Mamdani, welcome to real winter and snow removal in cities) Despite the fact that many Jewish stores, restaurants (eg Ella's Deli, a famous Madison institution with 3 branches at its peak) had contributed to Madison's success as a prosperous latte town. I see the same Jew hate finding open avenues of expression in my mid-Hudson Valley town right now. I hope that the town councils will realize potholes are the actual issues for local politics. Cameraman, are you going to suddenly show up at my little Orthodox Jewish shul on Shabbat and scream at us while we daven Musaf?

