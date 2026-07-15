I’ll reason through a taboo claim:

If there are racial differences in intelligence, then immigration policy should favor high-intelligence groups (cold-climate Asians and Ashkenazi Jews) and discriminate against low-intelligence groups (sub-Saharan African populations).

Race and IQ

While there appears to be overwhelming evidence of racial (for lack of a better word) differences in IQ, I’m not going to wade into this debate. Rather, let’s begin with the assumption that the differences are real. Regardless of the veracity of this assumption, it is a vital thought experiment because eventually scientists will find the genetic bases for intelligence. It doesn’t matter if those bases correlate with skin color. They will correlate with something, and we must have a moral infrastructure ready to preempt the chaos and division this will wreak upon society.

For the purpose of this specific thought experiment, we are going to assume that sub-Saharan African populations have lower average IQs, while Jews and cold-climate Asians have higher average IQs, with Whites falling in between. What follows from this?