Danny Kaplan is a Distinguished Visiting Professor of Mathematics and Statistics at The University of Austin. Danny has forgotten more about math and statistics than I will ever know, and I found it wondrous and delightful to explore my ignorance with him. Indeed, advanced math or even basic math is almost never something I think about, and I’ve been unclear whether not knowing it hindered me in any way. I now have a clearer answer to that question: No.

From Danny’s (impressive) CV

One reason for confidence in my ignorance is that I’m 59 and my career trajectory is largely set. If I were younger, then perhaps I’d have a different answer to that question.

A great thing about having conversations with people who have different areas of expertise is that I can use their skill sets and perspectives and bounce ideas off of them. In the context of my asking how long it would take me to learn calculus, Danny said, “Time on task yields expertise”. Danny meant that skills tied to real outcomes, like mastering calculus, demand consistent effort over time—unlike, say, pretending to play air guitar. I’ve long suspected that activities closer to reality would take more time on task. Speaking a foreign language, playing a musical instrument, and learning calculus would be examples of activities that are close to reality and thus cannot be faked. Air guitar is not “hooked” to reality and thus one would need less time on task.

Danny’s impressive educational background

But just because an activity hooks to reality, that does not mean one should pursue it. Many activities are hooked to reality, even in just the musical realm (violin, tuba, piano), and it’s not clear if becoming proficient or even masterful in a musical instrument is how one should spend one’s time. Of course, part of this is preference, and the unspoken part is that some types of lives are better to lead than others. After this conversation, I’m now confident that my lack of knowing how to factor polynomials is not a hindrance to my personal or professional flourishing. (This reminds me of Nassim Taleb’s “skin in the game”. He argues that knowledge without real-world stakes is hollow. Since my life doesn’t hinge on factoring polynomials, indeed I am literally never in a situation where I would have to factor polynomials, I don’t need to know how to factor polynomials.)

Talking to Danny confirmed that my inability to factor polynomials has not held me back! Good to know!

Finally, I’ll be interviewing more UATX faculty in Austin in October. If there’s someone you’d like me to speak with, please let me know. More generally, if there’s someone you’d like me to interview and/or something you’d like me to cover, just let me know.

