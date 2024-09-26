In this SSE conversation with a member of the Revolutionary Communists of America, we discussed two key claims: whether the working class should have democratic control of society and whether private property should be abolished.

The comrade argued that “millionaires and billionaires have never worked a day in their lives” and emphasized the importance of empowering the working class, as they are the ones who truly contribute to society.

Additionally, the comrade believes that it is essential to provide reparations to individuals or countries affected by American imperialism.