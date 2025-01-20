A young woman sleeps with 100 men in a day and films her encounters. Soon after, copycats emerge and try to outdo her. One woman aspires to be sodomized by 100 men in a day. Other women walk around the streets with sperm on their faces—all recorded, of course.
Realizing a trend is emerging, panic ensues. Conservative governments, like Turkey's, arrest the female performers. The American Right views this hyper-conspicuous promiscuity as evidence of civilization's collapse. The American Left, while mostly silent, expresses concerns about the racial balance of the sodomizers. But is there a moral right or wrong to these sexual escapades? Should society “allow” women to sleep with as many men as they want? Or to walk around the streets covered in sperm? These are not particularly complicated issues, and we already have well-established moral frameworks to navigate them. Still, that does not stop people from complicating what is otherwise straightforward.
A few months ago, I tweeted in defense of a Spanish politician who filmed himself eating his own excrement. Many on the Right failed to differentiate between defending someone's choice to engage in a victimless activity and condemning actions with actual victims, such as coercing others into sex. Consequently, they lost their shit (pun intended) and accused me of being a "shit eater." (It’s worth noting that many of the same people who decry the harm done by Drag Queen Story Hour were also upset by acts in which no harm occurred.) Meanwhile, many on the Left have so irreparably damaged their ability to make discerning moral judgments that they are perpetually lost in moral and epistemological disarray, with their compass stuck on "oppression.”
Religion further complicates what should otherwise be straightforward matters. Various sects of Islam mandate women cover their faces, impose different penalties for adultery depending on the sex of those involved, and even assign rights based on gender (e.g., inheritance, court testimony). Even edicts in the strictest sects of Christianity are more liberal than Sharia dictates. Today we see a kind of convergence, with Christians and moderate Muslims both arguing for bans on such sexual activities.
In a world lacking nuance, it becomes impossible to differentiate between sleeping with whomever you choose (an obvious consequence of incessant moralizing about “body counts”) and walking down the street with sperm on one’s face. There is, however, an obvious difference: one is private (having sex with others) but accessible to those who seek it out, while the other is public (walking on public streets with sperm on one’s face).
Ultimately, adjudicating these moral issues boils down to first principles. If one believes, as I do, that adults have sovereignty over their own bodies and are free to sleep with as many consenting adults as they wish, then the government should have no dominion over their behavior. The long arm of the law ends at the bedroom door. The “sperm walking” case is more nuanced because a private act’s "vestige" is being publicly displayed. Such cases do not violate basic liberal tenets, such as bodily sovereignty, avoiding harm to others, or individual freedom. You do not have the right to avoid seeing something offensive, even if it involves something traditionally relegated to the private sphere, like semen on someone’s face.
To illustrate further, the same principle would apply if someone held a large sign reading, “100 men have cum on my face. Check it out!” While such a spectacle might be hard to ignore, it is unclear what harm it causes to onlookers. Proponents of banning this behavior might decry “It’s morally decadent!”, but moral decadence alone is not reason for governmental interference. Over time, society would likely become desensitized to such occurrences.
Still, in the public square, there should be a line between permissible and impermissible. Seeing consenting adults having sex in a park does not violate the harm principle, yet this does not seem to be the direction in which a healthy society should be moving. That is likely because it is a sexual act and not because it evokes disgust or disturbs the public. What public acts are performed are a barometer of a healthy society but the direction of the causation should not be confused: Banning them will not make society healthier. Eating a plate of live maggots in public would be disturbing to nearly every passerby, yet nobody would call for the practice to be banned no matter how widespread it became.
The question remains: “Are the first principles I hold the principles I ought to hold?” Is there a way to determine whether your moral beliefs are justified? Here’s a quick way to approach the problem: When presented with identical evidence, would independent individuals arrive at the same conclusion? For instance, if a group of thoughtful, intelligent, educated people (perhaps this begs the question re who is considered thoughtful, intelligent, and educated as it may itself be determine by first principles) examined the best available evidence for the Urantia Book, would they reach a consensus that the Urantia Book is true? What about gravity or electricity? Does morality fall into the same domain in that there’s something to be known about right and wrong? How you claim to know the answer to this question will, of course, largely determine your response.
At the heart of these issues lies an uncomfortable truth: humans have a long-standing tendency to blur the line between personal discomfort and legitimate harm. We mistake offense for injury and view deviations from our moral norms as existential threats. But the law—and by extension, society—should be concerned with protecting people from harm, not shielding them from the affront of witnessing behaviors that disturb their sensibilities.
In the end, moral panic often reveals more about the panickers than the provocateurs. Societies that pride themselves on liberty and tolerance cannot afford to shy away from uncomfortable conversations about personal autonomy. Whether the issue is public displays of sexuality or the limits of decency, the principles of liberty must prevail—even when they force us to confront the things we’d rather ignore.
Your public/private comments are spot on and to a large degree this article is only possible due to a collapse of people being able to recognize the difference between the 2 .
The problem with those on the Left , as a recovering democrat myself that I can attest to , is that they condone behaviors they would never allow their own children to take part in.
The way they ignore going into crime-ridden neighborhoods their policies have destroyed
Hypocrisy may be the greatest luxury of them all.
I'm guessing 100 years from now, when we have more accurately mapped the human brain and how it operates we will decry what we permit to enter our eyes and ears -legally- the way we now decry cigarettes and lobotomies.
Let me give you an example.
As an American of Italian descent who despises movies like the Godfather, Goodfellas and shows like the Sopranos I can testify to how simply downloading such distorted inaccurate stories as well as glorifying them can do actual harm including death.
The small cemetery in my Brooklyn neighborhood is filled with the tombstones of young Italian boys and men in their teens and twenties who bought into those films the way people by toothpaste and insurance sold by geckos. They wanted to be gangsters ... they were just young influenceable kids.
I went to many weddings in limos with these movies playing on what was then videotapes. Gorgeous actors , hot wives and/or girlfriends , tons of money .... never had a shot .,
I'm not sure if a fundamentalist approach to the First Amendment is the way to go, not at all. Nor am I sure what the solution is .
What I do know is that when another modern technology was being advanced , the railroad , it averaged about 100 deaths a day attributed to zero regulation ie signage, speed limits etc.
Reasonable people made laws, set limits and things became much safer .
Just claiming someone is an 'adult' is a silly idea given that states define this rather loosely , just look at the age when people can get married .
And not only is it silly it's intellectually lazy .
Having a child of say 8 years old be able to click "yes I am 18 or 21 " on his IPhone and access the horrors of the internet will do more damage to America from within than any enemies abroad ..... and for what ?
To die on the infantile hill of " free speech" ?
Nah , that sounds like the cringiest fringiest Far Left excuses which just got them their asses handed to them on Election Day .
It's ALWAYS the overcorrection.
Be careful what you wish for.
I think the permissibility of sex acts in public depends not just on ordinary questions of harm, but also on a more nuanced concept of consent. There are enough kinks that depend on watching another's sexual behavior, or being watched in the sex act, to suggest that witnessing a sex act is itself in some measure also a sex act. And if we hold that sex should always be consensual then public sex acts will potentially engage others in non-consensual sex, at least in societies where there is no collective agreement that simply going out in public constitutes consent to witness sex acts there. Likewise, if dressing in drag is construed as sexual behavior, or sexually explicit or suggestive acts happen in a particular drag queen story hour, then this can be understood as a non-consensual sex act with minor children.