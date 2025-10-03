Peter Boghossian

Peter Boghossian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ute Heggen's avatar
Ute Heggen
17h

Every murder is an independent case. We notice though, from the kettling at a Let Women Speak rally in New Zealand and other attacks on sex truther, Kellie-Jay Keen, such as when the NYPD told her not to go to the microphone at her own rally in NYC because the screaming, bullying, tops off crowd completely out of control, that there are violent threads in TQ world. I confirm this on the individual level, through my data on trans widows (women leaving a marriage to a suddenly "female identifying" husband) in which 39% were sexually assaulted by him and 38% were physically assaulted by him, based on the 74 women who responded to The Heggen Survey. Mere defamation and impoverishment show much higher incidence. As a retired early childhood and special education teacher, I attest that when you allow any population to have no behavioral boundaries, they seek the extremes and do damage. These men then use the narcissistic ploy of claiming to be the historically eternal victim. On my always free blog, I wrote a piece on this thread of trans violence, with details and references:

https://uteheggen.substack.com/p/violent-crimes-by-opposite-sex-persona

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
veggie warrior's avatar
veggie warrior
6h

Check this out: https://moniquelukens.substack.com/p/i-believed-til-i-didnt-the-disinformation

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Boghossian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture