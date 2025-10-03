Reid and I just did Spectrum Street Epistemology with attendees at the Genspect conference in Albuquerque, NM. (To learn more about Genspect, go here.) We examined the claim, “Trans ideology is largely responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk.” One person stood on Strongly Agree, one on Neutral, and one on Strongly Disagree. (We also substituted another attendee and heard a fresh perspective.)

What follows is textbook SSE: Tell the person across from you why you believe what you do; ask if the other person understands and have them restate what was just said; restate to make sure you, the facilitator, understand (this is optional); ask the person on Neutral if they understand the argument—not agree, but understand; have the person on Neutral repeat the argument back and see if each person agrees that they’ve understood correctly; offer the person on Neutral the opportunity to ask people on the extremes a question that, if answered sufficiently, would move their mat; facilitate the discussion.

There are variations of this, of course, like having people write the best reason they have for believing a claim on a board and having others guess it, or flipping a coin and asking people to steelman positions they disagree with, or moving participants along the spectrum at random. But these are the basics of SSE: Simple, crisp, and easy.

Political Assassination

I found the arguments clear and the participants quite reasonable.

The Strongly Agree arguments boil down to this: When someone on the left harms someone on the right, trans ideology is very often involved, but when someone on the right harms someone on the left, it has to do with something other than trans ideology. When violence on the left is used, it’s directed at people who are against trans ideology. For the Strongly Disagree position, we have the claim that there are murders on both sides of the political aisle and it’s not clear that one ideology (namely, trans ideology) is responsible. Political violence in the US is on an upswing.

How, then, can an independent inquirer get beyond ideology and figure out what’s true? I thought the young man on Strongly Disagree gave an excellent response to what would cause him to move: Explicit evidence like a manifesto. In this case, there may be some evidence, but not sufficient evidence for one to calibrate their confidence to Strongly Agree. But I’ll let you be the judge of that.

Stay Tuned!

Over the next two weeks, we’ll be releasing a compelling series of SSE episodes on all things gender, sex, and trans-related. All of these have subject-matter experts (doctors, surgeons, authors who’ve written extensively on the subject, academics, etc.). These episodes promise even deeper dives, with experts unpacking everything from medical ethics to cultural shifts in gender discourse. Stay tuned; these conversations might just shift your own mat a notch or two.

If you’re intrigued by these topics and dynamics, I encourage you to try SSE in your own circles; grab a few friends, pick a contentious claim, and see where the spectrum takes you.

-Peter