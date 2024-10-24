Should students be able to assign their own grades? Warren Smith joins me to discuss this question SSE style!

Would self-assigned grades motivate students to engage their education more deeply or could this contribute to grade inflation and further undermine academic standards?

There is a deeper significance to this question: With college enrollment in the U.S. plummeting, is the public becoming increasingly aware that universities are neglecting the importance of intrinsic motivation, curiosity, and the search for truth? Has the unbridled self-esteem movement put feeling good about oneself ahead of merit, hard work, and objective standards?

Thanks to Warren and the students for an honest exploration of this question.