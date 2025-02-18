While in Taiwan, I sat down with Sona Eyambe from the Good Bike Mob YouTube channel to discuss cultural and political issues.

Sona, originally from Texas, and I compared life in Taiwan to life in America. One striking difference is the pristine streets, with people carrying their own trash—remarkable, considering there are no trash bins in sight. In fact, the first night we were there we wandered around looking for trash. After 30 minutes, we saw some tissues in a gutter. We stood around and looked at them, marveling.

Sona and I discussed the Taiwanese taking immense pride in their unique identity, which remains resilient despite the ever-present threat from China. He provides numerous examples of that pride and how it manifests in daily life

We also talked about China’s tactics in silencing dissent, such as blacklisting individuals simply for engaging with those they deem "offensive." The rise of Chinese nationalist groups like the Little Pink has amplified this online surveillance and censorship, with their influence now stretching beyond China’s borders and impacting global discourse.

The Taiwan-China conflict raises difficult questions: will China act on its territorial ambitions? How will the world respond if tensions escalate? Will Trump defend Taiwan? Will the Taiwanese defend themselves (esp. after seeing what happened in Ukraine). For locals, the threat of a blockade or invasion feels real, even if it doesn’t dominate everyday conversation. But the lingering question remains: what happens next?

Americans should care about Taiwan. This isn’t just about regional politics; it’s about a broader fight for democracy and freedom against authoritarianism. If China takes military action, it could spark a much wider conflict, one that may be impossible to contain. Supporting Taiwan is about more than backing an ally—it’s about defending democratic principles on the world stage.