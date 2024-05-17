This week in my Conversations with Peter Boghossian series I had the pleasure of speaking with Gurwinder Bhogal, Matt Bilinsky, and Helen Pluckrose. I hope you enjoy the conversations!

Tech & AI Manipulated With Identitarian Views?

Gurwinder “G” Bhogal, Christina Buttons, and Peter Boghossian analyze G's Twitter/X thread titled, "10 WAYS TO AVOID BEING FOOLED," where G gave "10 heuristics that will make you smarter." They discuss the importance of understanding opposing viewpoints, critically evaluating information sources, truth-seeking, news consumption habits, and more.

Society’s Issues & How To Fix Them

Attorney Matt Bilinsky and Peter Boghossian cover various topical stories such as plagiarism and academic corruption, the downfall of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion, self-defense, and more.

DEI: The Three Blind “Virtues”

Helen Pluckrose and Peter Boghossian sit down to discuss the downfall of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Helen explains DEI's underpinnings, specifically postmodern thought and critical theory, and the blind pursuit of "equity" that drives this ideology. The two also address the need for institutions to transparently admit their mistakes and the crisis of legitimacy. Other topics include liberalism, the need for individualism, how people find meaning, and more.

