Teens vs Black Youth

Many people are upset by the legacy media’s use of “teen” when reporting on violent, criminal incidents. The reason, of course, is that while it’s technically correct that teens are committing the crimes media are reporting, “teen” is being used as a sanitized way of saying “black teens” or “black people.” In spite of the anger and outrage, it’s unclear to me why reporters should not be writing “teens” and should instead be writing “black teens” or “blacks.”

CBS News San Francisco

I can understand that if authorities are actively looking for a criminal, then the police, media, public, etc., would need as many descriptors and details as possible. And the skin color of the suspect would obviously be relevant in identifying and hopefully apprehending the suspect. But in the case of a crime that’s already been committed, the race of the perpetrator seems far less relevant, if relevant at all. Why would it be? What would be the advantage of identifying the race of the perpetrator? I asked X, and I’ll analyze and share select responses below.

Media Corruption: Riot or Protest?

Riot (n)

/ˈrīət/

· A violent disturbance of the peace by a crowd.

· A public disturbance where three or more people behave in a violent and uncontrolled manner.

Protest (n)

proh-test, pruh-test

An expression or declaration of objection, disapproval, or dissent, often in opposition to something a person is powerless to prevent or avoid.

Much of the hullabaloo, of course, is because legacy media have deliberately, systematically, patently, and relentlessly lied for so long that much of the public’s remaining toleration has evaporated. Indeed, the masses slowly woke up to the fact that the mainstream media outlets are either organs of the Democratic Party or comprised of people who have nearly identical ideological positions.

I remember the spate of assaults against Asian Americans by African Americans, and the media shamelessly and consistently characterized these as incidents of white supremacy or of blacks “acting white.” (When I mentioned these incidents to students in my ethics class at a university I will not name, someone complained to the administration that I was racist because I was skeptical of the link to white supremacy. And to be clear, I am not implying that whites were not involved in crimes against Asians. I am commenting on how the media portrayed attacks on Asians by blacks.) At the same time, I was living in Portland, and local media would consistently describe ongoing riots as protests. NPR's public editor noted that terms like "riot" are contentious, with media avoiding them to prevent escalation.

People were being assaulted, stores looted and destroyed, cars set on fire, etc., and without fail these were labelled “protests.” They were labelled “protests” because of the ideological leanings of the reporters and the outlets they worked for. But they were not protests. They were clearly and unequivocally riots. Riots are not protests. Riots are riots. Riots are violent disturbances by crowds. I never heard a single local media outlet use the word “riot” to describe riots.

Teens

It is understandable, given this recent history (not to mention scores of other outright lies by legacy media like the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia and “piss tape” blackmail, portrayal of the murder of unarmed black males by police, etc.), that people are frustrated by a conspicuous ideological bias in media reporting. The omission of “black” as an adjective for “teen,” then, does indeed feel like flagrantly ideological language unsuccessfully masquerading as tone-deaf reporting.

But leaving aside this history of corruption, what would the benefit or advantage be of using “black teens” as opposed to “teens”? Or is this the wrong way to look at the issue? Perhaps the issue is that media should describe events and attempt to inject as little bias as possible into their reporting. That is, media should neither attempt to control narratives nor influence public perceptions.

If this is the principle we stand on, then what the public would see is a never-ending stream of black people in handcuffs, escorted away from all manner of crime scenes. If that makes you uncomfortable, you’re not alone. It makes me uncomfortable as well. But that is what you would see if the media did not scrub the news. And if you refuse to admit this, or if you are just ignorant of crime statistics, then you’re fooling yourself. (In 2019, the most recent year with detailed race breakdowns in traditional Uniform Crime Reporting tables, black or African American individuals accounted for 51.3% of arrests for murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, 36.4% for rape, 53.6% for robbery, and 32.7% for aggravated assault, despite comprising about 13% of the U.S. population.)

The social consequences of the lack of “curation” in news stories could be extremely negative, including inducing fear of black people and black youth in particular, decreased social cohesion, demoralization of black communities, the increase of actual far-right white nationalists (and yes, for the past decade the left has called anyone and everyone who disagrees Nazis and far right, but there are actual far-right race supremacists), to name a few.

The counterargument to this kind of media social engineering and consequentialism-based reporting, of course, is that it's better to be accurate and truthful than inaccurate and untruthful. When you do the former, you’ll engender public trust in your institutions, and when you do the latter, you’ll be subject to moral fashions.

This argument, however, may miss the point: People have an ever-increasing number of media outlets to tune into, and legacy media is becoming less and less relevant. Viewers will thus tune into the outlet they trust, or the one that mirrors their ideological sympathies. This is a kind of laissez-faire, market-based argument that it doesn’t really matter either way what words media use to describe crime suspects.

X Posts

I posted the following on X:

I’ve aggregated the best arguments below.

Arguments

Consistency & Fairness - If media reports the race of white suspects, they should do the same for Black or other suspects. Otherwise, it looks like bias.

Accuracy of Information - “Teen” is too vague. If crime patterns are concentrated in a subgroup, precise language matters.

Public Safety & Identification - Race, along with age and other descriptors, helps the public identify suspects still at large.

Preventing False Assumptions - In majority-white countries, if race isn’t specified, many assume the suspect is white, which distorts perception.

Honesty Builds Trust - Omitting race makes audiences feel manipulated, eroding trust in journalism and institutions.

Understanding Social Patterns - Society can’t address root causes or policy issues honestly if basic demographic realities are hidden.

Media Incentives & Profit Motive - Inconsistent reporting often reflects not only ideology but also business incentives. News organizations frame or omit race to avoid backlash, protect ad revenue, and maximize clicks.

Respect for Readers’ Autonomy - Journalists should inform, not 'protect' audiences from uncomfortable truths. Omissions are paternalistic.

Avoiding Euphemisms - Terms like 'teen' or 'Asian' (in UK crime reporting) feel like euphemisms that obscure the reality.

Preventing Mislabeling of Broader Groups - Calling perpetrators 'teens' smears all teenagers. Being specific avoids unfairly implicating others.

Respect for Victims - Victims and communities deserve honesty about who harmed them, just as race is noted in historical crimes like slavery.

Avoiding Fueling Extremism - Dishonesty about crime and race drives people away from mainstream reporting and toward more extreme sources that 'tell it straight.'

The following are emerging themes from these comments:

· Fairness, consistency in reporting avoids bias, false assumptions on race.

· Precise descriptors aid public safety and suspect identification.

· Honest journalism builds trust, respects readers, victims, patterns sans omissions.

· Prevent harms: Mislabeling groups, fueling extremism, eroding credibility.

I’ve covered each of these above. However, they only seem to matter if the institutions that are doing the reporting want people to trust them. If they don’t want people to trust them, then all of these arguments fall flat. This may seem like an odd or even bizarre statement. I can hear the refrain now, “Of course, media outlets want you to trust their reporting.” This is not true. Many people tune into a news outlet not to find out what’s true but to confirm what they already believe is true. That’s one of the reasons so many news outlets—on the right and the left—are so obviously biased. On the left, NPR is an exemplar, and on the right, One America News Network (OAN).

In a crowded media landscape, viewers can just tune in to those outlets that report in a manner of their choosing, including those that comport with their broader belief posture.

Representative Quotations

Jeanine Santucci/USA Today

I’ll end with some representative quotations from my X post. I’ll let you be the judge of their strengths and weaknesses.

"I don’t care how they report crimes as long as they’re consistent so they don’t create false narratives. They should use ‘Black’ if they would have used ‘White’ had the criminal been white." — @ SwipeWright

"Words exist to convey meaning and people naturally fill in mental pictures. As a majority white country, whites will naturally picture whites when other descriptors are absent." — @ MordeStack

"A journalist uses words and/or images to inform you. A propagandist uses words and/or images to manipulate you. It’s become painfully obvious that our ‘media’ is almost exclusively the latter." — @ Bad_Fawkes

"The news isn’t there to shape reality into what it wants it to be. News that withholds information isn’t serving me. It’s manipulating me." — @ StackOpss

"Because as a woman I want a description of the perpetrators for my own safety. This goes for if it’s White, Asian, or Black perps. I need to know who I am looking out for." — @ Adriezy1

"If someone is still at large, not providing every relative characteristic to get them off the streets as fast as possible is a threat to public safety." — @ SturrJimmy

"Because if you don’t accurately describe a problem, you can’t accurately address the problem. Inaccuracy leads to fruitless dialogue or misdirected dialogue." — @ epigeneticforce

"Most people understand that young men are most likely to commit crimes. But many deny the overrepresented nature of black crime. We read about crime to build internal profiles. Accuracy is needed to help people avoid dangerous situations." — @ JoshFerme

"It’s manipulative, and I don’t like being manipulated. British Pakistani immigrants commit sex crimes at a higher rate than other ethnic groups. So their media has taken to referring to them as ‘Asian’ to move the conversation away from MENA immigration." — @ lovabler0gue

"When other people talk about slavery they don’t just say "people" enslaved blacks. They make sure to note the race of the white perpetrators even though there were black and Jewish slaveowners." — @ DonguskhanV

"Dishonesty is always counterproductive and it will actually drive more people from civic nationalism to ethnonationalism." — @ KarelMartel6

"In the late 80s early 90s I watched a lot of news and 'black male' was the term for black dudes and 'suspect' for white guys. I knew it was wrong then and still do. The media, televised news is not only outmoded, it's designed to cater to whomever gets them ad revenue." — @ vrhelmutt