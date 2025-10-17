Farzad Mesbahi, expert on Tesla and futurism

It’s almost impossible to imagine: Within two years, transportation will be completely revolutionized. We will experience a mini singularity.

Watch my full conversation with Farzad Mesbahi below to dive deeper into Tesla's robotics future.

The Coming Transportation Revolution

Self-driving autonomous vehicles will be ubiquitous in large cities. Here are just a few transformations we’ll see:

Uber and Lyft will be felled, and the million drivers who drive for them will need to find other work.

Trucking will be fully automated, and the nearly 3.5 million truck drivers will also need to find other work.

Transportation costs will fall dramatically (because the main travel cost is the driver).

There will be little need for parking lots.

Individuals will “rent out” their Teslas as robotaxis when they’re not using them, thus pushing the costs of transportation further down.

Cities could see reduced traffic congestion as optimized routing takes over.

A Great Disruption will occur. The way we think about engineering cities, and even the need for cities, will change. Eventually, all transportation will be automated. And once we pass critical mass, travel speeds will increase as human error will be a relic from a different age. The implications of that are even more difficult to imagine.

Cost reductions through automation (Photo source: ranpak.com )

Key Takeaway from Farzad: “Automation isn’t just about efficiency, it’s about reshaping economies at scale.”

Why Tesla Leads the Charge

And there is only one company poised to do this: Tesla. I’m not offering investment advice, nor is my guest Farzad. Reid and I, however, are all in on Tesla. We both see the unfolding of the revolution as inevitable, and no company other than Tesla can produce at scale. And that scale is: 1,000,000 robotaxis a year.

Beyond Cars: Robotics and Societal Impacts

And that’s just the revolution in self-driving vehicles. Wait until you hear what Farzad Mesbahi has to say about robotics and what follows from that: deflation, mass unemployment, UBI, etc.

One insight from the Interview: Farzad predicts that humanoid robots like Optimus will accelerate deflationary trends, making goods cheaper but challenging job markets.

Final Thoughts on the Conversation

I thoroughly enjoyed our conversation. Discussions of trans, Muslim immigration, the death of the West, the decline of civilization, political assassinations, and such take a toll on me. So, it’s refreshing to switch gears (pun intended) and discuss some optimistic futurism with a genuine expert.

Finally, I really liked Farzad. I found him to be sincere, thoughtful, funny, and extremely knowledgeable. I’m looking forward to dinners with him when I’m back in Austin.

What do you think about mass automation? Exciting? Concerning? Share in the comments below.

Comments from Farzad:

My hope is that everyone who watches the conversation between Peter and me comes away with the following questions:



1. A fundamental disruption is happening in our world through AI—not just in the digital space, but in the physical space as well. Self-driving cars at scale are inevitable. It’s most likely that Tesla will be the biggest driver of this disruption. This disruption will bring massive deflation in transportation costs but will dislocate millions of drivers over time, starting with cab drivers and extending to truck drivers. What does this mean in the long term?



2. The same disruption impacting transportation will extend to humanoid robots. These robots will use the same foundation—cameras and super-advanced AI chips—to understand, learn, and interact with the physical world. Over time, these humanoid robots will be produced in the millions of units per year. These robots will be able to work at an equivalent of $3 per hour compared to the average wage in the US, which is around $15. This will bring massive deflation in goods and services but will also dislocate the largest labor market in the world—physical labor—which is worth about $40 trillion annually. What does this mean in the long term?



3. All these changes will be extremely disruptive. Those with access to capital will be able to buy, access, and deploy these technologies at a much greater rate than those who don’t. Will this widen the wealth gap? Will it create more jobs than it destroys? What will it do to society? Is our government ready to handle the inevitable disruption that will arise from these technologies?