Peter Boghossian

NeverForget1776
8h

Peter - With regards to AI replacing human beings, the heads of these companies aren't very smart after all. Lets say that in 5 years 50% of the human work force is replaced with AI. Who do these tech billionaires think their customers are going to be once enough humans are unemployed? If this replacement ever reaches more than half then I imagine we're all screwed. A functioning society that is dependent on trade as our modern society is, can not function unless human beings are employed either by another or are self-employed. A free market system of capitalism does not work unless humans are both being paid and able to buy products and services and these pro-AI tech idiots are going to destroy that over short term profits.

If AI is doing the work in place of the human so no human is being paid then eventually there will be no customers. This can only work if AI is treated a tool used by human to do more in less time, not to be replaced by it. This isn't like past changes where humans could simply learn a new more advanced skill. When computing replaced many manual based jobs those who previously worked those jobs could learn how to code so to speak. There is nothing to learn in this scenario. Even trade jobs aren't safe b/c the robots Elon is making are being designed to be 1st stage humanoid like creatures on Mars which means they will have to perform the same labor functions done by those in the trades today.

Because these greedy shorty cited business tycoons being unable to resist the urge of short term profits despite the longer term consequences, the government will have to step in and limit how much AI can be used to replace humans. If they don't then this is what will inevitably playout b/c we no longer have and have not hade for a few generations, leaders in business with any kind of morals or ethics. Even the greedy barons of history understood they had to have a customer to sell to.

1) Tech companies begin wide spread layoffs as AI replaces jobs previously held by humans. Unemployment reaches record highs

2) B2B companies for tech business begin replacing humans with AI now that the tech industry has proven it can be done.

3) After a few years other industries begin seeking replacing as many of the human workforce with AI as possible. Unemployment skyrockets as every business seeks to hire AI;s and only lay off humans.

4) Initially all the companies replacing humans with AI have record quarters but then something happens and within a year or 2 they see massive downturns in sales. After some investigating they realize that now that most/all industries are replacing humans with AI the possible customer base has dwindled down to next to nothing. It finally hits them, "Oops, there's no one left to sell our products & services too b/c we replaced every possible customer with a piece of software code that is not a customer".

These idiots will go head strong into this ignoring all the red flags b/c they have no morals, no ethics and care only about short term profits. This has been an issue with the corporate executive world for many years; where the CEO cares only about padding their upcoming onus regardless of longer term consequences., ty hey do this b/c most are constantly company hopping versus staying at one place for 20+ years and taking a vested interest in the companies long term welfare.

It's very likely that if not stopped it will be the corporate executive class who takes down America. We will need the government to make it VERY painful for any company to replace a human with AI. I hate getting government involved but I see no other way to escape the collapse these fools will bring if left to their own devices.

Liz
7h

While this was a fascinating conversation, watching at least one independently wealthy dude callously laugh about people starving and dying from mass unemployment and lack of healthcare (no job = no healthcare in the U.S.), and casually throwing out "Just become a prostitute" as career advice for women because UBI and healthcare would simply be the government "printing money," was a bit concerning. The complete disconnect with the way most Americans live is shocking.

Also, if there are no parking lots, where are people in rural areas supposed to park when they have to drive to get groceries or see a doctor? Or will we no longer be allowed to drive? Where will all of these Robotaxis be stored when they're not in use, or will they all be in use 24/7/365?

