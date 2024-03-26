Dr. Marik is an accomplished physician with special knowledge in a diverse set of medical fields, with specific training in Internal Medicine, Critical Care, Neurocritical Care, Pharmacology, Anesthesia, Nutrition, and Tropical Medicine and Hygiene. He is a former tenured Professor of Medicine and Chief of the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS) in Norfolk, Virginia.
In January 2022 Dr. Marik retired from EVMS to focus on continuing his leadership of the FLCCC and has already co-authored over 10 papers on therapeutic aspects of treating COVID-19. In March 2022 Dr. Marik received a commendation by unanimous vote by the Virginia House of Delegates for “his courageous treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients and his philanthropic efforts to share his effective treatment protocols with physicians around the world.”
In this conversation at the FLCCC conference, Dr. Marik and I discuss fraud and corruption in medical institutions, as well as the distrust in Big Pharma after the pandemic.
Money is the big corrupter, if someone is paying you to do a study then, if you want to collect on that pay cheque and others in the future then you better make sure the study favours your financier. This applies to the medical field, climate studies, trans ideology, etc… always follow the money.