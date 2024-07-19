I recently had a really interesting conversation with my dear friend Faisal Al Mutar. Faisal is from war-torn Iraq, and he’s the most American person I have ever met. He leads Ideas Beyond Borders, an organization dedicated to translating Enlightenment texts into Arabic, among other impactful initiatives.

During our conversation, Faisal and I discussed the attempted assassination of Donald Trump and its implications, particularly in the context of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts. We also explored Trump's choice for a new Vice President, contrasting Vice President Harris and discussing the Democratic Party's current situation.

We delved into the complexities faced by American populists in navigating contemporary political landscapes, and speculated as to their varying degrees of readiness and adaptability. Finally, Faisal shared insights into the international repercussions of the assassination attempt, drawing from his extensive work and perspective in the Middle East.

Our exchange shed light on the intersection of domestic American politics with broader global dynamics, and the implications for inclusive governance and international relations.