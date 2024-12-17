In this conversation with Wang Kai Chun (Steven), a foreign policy advisor at the Legislative Yuan R.O.C. in Taiwan, we discussed Taiwan-U.S. relations, military preparedness, foreign policy, and the implications of a potential Trump presidency for Taiwan (Note: this was filmed before Election Day).

We explored several key questions: Is the Taiwanese military ready for a conflict with China? Does Taiwan's coastline provide adequate protection? Should Taiwan consider implementing an American-style Second Amendment for its citizens (let everyone own a gun)? And, how would a Taiwanese invasion impact Americans?

As tensions between China and Taiwan continue to rise, it is essential to stay informed about the developments in Indo-Pacific.