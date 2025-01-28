In 2021, we launched a series with controversial political science professor Bruce Gilley. The series was about the increasingly relevant topic of decolonization—a topic that continues to enrage people today. Building on his cancelled (literally) 2017 article and book The Case for Colonialism, the series challenges the dominant narrative, offering an unapologetic rethinking of decolonization’s actual impacts.
While many view decolonization as a necessary practical and moral step toward liberation and social progress, Gilley argues the opposite: it is an erosion of civilization. In his view, to decolonize is to reject the foundational values that have shaped modern Western civilization—freedom, democracy, creativity, merit, science, and the pursuit of a liberal society.
Gilley is not arguing mere academic theory; he is making a call to confront uncomfortable truths about the consequences of dismantling colonial legacies. Gilley forces us to ask: If decolonization means the rejection of the principles that have led to prosperity and democratic freedom, can we claim it as a force for good? This rethinking compels us to question whether the ideals of decolonization align with the future we want to build, or whether they are leading us down a dangerous path of decline. The series doesn’t offer easy answers—but it does challenge us to reconsider whether decolonization is an intrinsic good.
Here is that series in long format. Is decolonization reshaping our world?
The aim is to destroy society for it to be replaced by ideology. Society accommodates contradiction (as does culture) meaning the only suitable political system is one that respects disagreement being democracy. Decolonisation in this context is double speak for colonisation.
Abstractions cannot have any agency because they have no physical presence or consciousness. They are massively influential but only in a passive sense. The plan requires individuals to be stripped of agency and that agency accorded in an impossible manner to abstractions. Truth being that individual ideologues pretending to be servants of these abstractions such as identities or workers etc are the real agents pretending to be servants of supposed abstractions with agency.
It is an ugly deeply dishonest and inhuman scene. This is not a culture war but a war on culture and society by people who have no freedom of thought being in the grip of ideological thought algorithms. They are, strangely, very innocent but in such a state are very dangerous to people who still control their own thoughts and understand the importance of toleration and respect for contradiction.
Ending this little rant, reason depends on temporary suspension of the axiom of non contradiction. You cannot reason if you do not temporarily accord contradiction truth. If this is denied you are trapped in the closed system of logic. In effect, you have to be unreasonable to reason. (Second Paradox of Reason). For more info: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/charles-m-cawley-34666518_emotion-drives-reason-motivating-agency-activity-7287058397567279105-WiVD?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop
Decolonizing the Balkans from Turks and sometimes Russians, Austrians and Hungarians was a net good.
These arguments are only made by people that fear they would suffer if ethnic states would be normalized. Which Israel is already doing, so the West should follow its lead.