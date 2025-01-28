In 2021, we launched a series with controversial political science professor Bruce Gilley. The series was about the increasingly relevant topic of decolonization—a topic that continues to enrage people today. Building on his cancelled (literally) 2017 article and book The Case for Colonialism, the series challenges the dominant narrative, offering an unapologetic rethinking of decolonization’s actual impacts.

While many view decolonization as a necessary practical and moral step toward liberation and social progress, Gilley argues the opposite: it is an erosion of civilization. In his view, to decolonize is to reject the foundational values that have shaped modern Western civilization—freedom, democracy, creativity, merit, science, and the pursuit of a liberal society.

Gilley is not arguing mere academic theory; he is making a call to confront uncomfortable truths about the consequences of dismantling colonial legacies. Gilley forces us to ask: If decolonization means the rejection of the principles that have led to prosperity and democratic freedom, can we claim it as a force for good? This rethinking compels us to question whether the ideals of decolonization align with the future we want to build, or whether they are leading us down a dangerous path of decline. The series doesn’t offer easy answers—but it does challenge us to reconsider whether decolonization is an intrinsic good.

Here is that series in long format. Is decolonization reshaping our world?