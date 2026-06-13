Peter Boghossian

Peter Boghossian

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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
27mEdited

I'll bite!

"There is profound suffering at mass scale that we can help to remediate at relatively little cost to ourselves...."

The gentry progressive symbol manipulators who write such things of course pay little cost, as the West isn't importing Theorists or journalists in bulk but manual laborers who they only meet as low-wage nannies, gardeners, cooks etc. Gentry progressives in the age of globalism have privatized the gains and socialized the losses and have created massive social discord and dislocation that threatens their entire project.

Also, considering brain drain and the reality that most poor immigrants will be living hard lives here of constant labor, much of it spent on expensive yet rundown housing, maybe the better way to remediate their national suffering is exporting the norms, habits and systems that have helped the West create its wealth—rule of law and a reliable judiciary, a political class that represents its people and doesn't prey on them, not to mention deferred gratification and the social stability that follows this—instead of treating their people as our human capital.

And as for "moral impulses" and other claims to morality and its fruits, this is when I reach for my wallet and try to get out of the way of the gentry progressive and their desperate need for a hit of moral superiority. Moral narcissism is the great vice of our age and as we've seen in the past decade in everything from BLM to migrants to Trans and Palestinians, the goal is to BE SEEN as performing a noble deed toward a member of a marginalized group, to be the whited sepulcher in the front pew who is a Good Person on the Right Side of History™️—but once the buzz wears off, none of these same people are around to deal with any adverse consequences and have absolutely ZERO interest in finding out that their exalted morality might have led to downstream problems, such as a guy getting beheaded on a street in Belfast.

What we have here in the West is the Golden Goose of prosperity and when you've been blessed to inherit a Golden Goose your first responsibility is tending and nurturing it so it can be there for your future, your kids and communities, not to carve it up and pass out the best slices to distant strangers as a way to broadcast your pure and righteous soul. Not that I'm in any way opposed to generous immigration (my family are all Ellis Islanders) but I am opposed to people who refuse to state limiting principles and treat politics like religion and policy like Scripture.

Thanks!

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Alexander Scipio's avatar
Alexander Scipio
4m

You lost me at “intelligent leftist.” These are people who think communism is good, drag shows benefit little kids, and boys can become girls by saying so. “Intelligent leftist” is a contradiction in terms. Pretty sure the last one was DP Moynihan.

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