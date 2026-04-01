The Bird Whisperer

Two people I respect intellectually told me I must have a conversation with the man who talks to birds. When I told my son about this forthcoming conversation, he said, and I quote, “What will you talk about? You have completely different worldviews and epistemologies. What’s the overlap?”

I enjoy speaking to people with whom I have fundamental, even incommensurable views. That’s why I was particularly excited about this conversation with Enrique Enriquez, the bird whisperer. Enrique considers birds to be a source of transcendence and to possess a kind of universal knowledge. People have even commented that Enrique “speaks like a bird.”

Instead of texts or voicemails, Enrique records himself using bird calls and sends these recordings to family and friends. If one of my friends sends me a VM of himself talking to birds, I’d think he was on a potent hallucinogen. This is not the case with Enrique! He’s completely sober! Enrique finds that this form of communication, bird calls, avoids misunderstanding as it is universally understood. He believes birds offer a type of contemplative language which delivers immediate, raw, and unmediated “apprehension to experience.” Unlike written language, however, meaning in “bird language” ends once the sounds end.

A BIRD BY ENRIQUE ENRIQUEZ

For Enrique, listening to birds requires being present and open without fixation or holding on tightly to bird sounds. Birds are a kind of messenger, albeit a messenger that “poetizes” reality as opposed to providing definitive answers. Suffice it to say, this is not how I view reality, so what a pleasure to have this conversation.

Donald Davidson: “On the Very Idea of a Conceptual Scheme”

In “On the Very Idea of a Conceptual Scheme,” the American philosopher Donald Davidson argues against the notion of untranslatable languages. He claimed, and I completely agree, that the idea of a conceptual framework or language that cannot be translated into our own (say, English) is not coherent. If something appears untranslatable, it does not qualify as a genuine language or scheme. That’s because translatability is a prerequisite for recognizing the thing in question as a language. For a language, communication is always possible because the language must be translatable into ours.

DONALD DAVIDSON

Think about it like this: We all share the same objective reality. (All but the most extreme postmodernists hold this view. A common misunderstanding is that postmodernists deny an objective, shared reality. They don’t. They believe the understanding of reality is mediated through power relations, like race and class. That, in turn, shapes our understanding of the world. But the world still exists, and we occupy that shared space.) Different perspectives pertain to the identical objective reality and are thus commensurable, that is, in some way measurable by a common standard. Davidson’s view, which again I fully share, undermines the idea that people have different conceptual schemas to apprehend the world, and thus it undermines conceptual relativism. Acknowledging other viewpoints requires them to be translatable, thus making radical incommunicability impossible in principle.

So then where are we with bird language? How does Enrique know that when he talks to birds what they’re giving back to him is objectively true as opposed to him thinking it’s objectively true? How do we know birdsong is a language as opposed to evolutionarily driven sounds?

Scientific studies on bird communication offer some insights here. For instance, research on Japanese great tits (yup, that’s a thing) shows they use compositional syntax in calls, combining notes to convey specific meanings (Suzuki et al., 2016). Similarly, studies on parrots reveal segment-like units in their songs akin to human speech (Tu et al., 2020). A review by Griesser et al. (2018) suggests that such syntax evolves in complex social contexts, providing evolutionary drivers for these vocalizations. This empirical perspective blends with Enrique’s more transcendent interpretation.

That was the thrust of many of my questions.

Is there some way of figuring out if Enrique’s in actual communication with birds? Have the birds given him new knowledge, like how to solve an ancient mathematical conundrum or how to build a better microprocessor? Or is bird knowledge operating in an entirely different epistemological and ontological domain? Or do birds have no knowledge but convey something else, like states of being, feelings, or glimpses of a wholly different interpretive framework?

Does it even matter? If bird song is offering one gentle, thoughtful man peace, joy, and meaning, and that peace, joy, and meaning are making him and those around him happy, great! Trying to figure out if the birds have a language and imposing Davidson’s idea would thus be unnecessary, clunky, and one in which birds could not possibly care less about.

Do you have a question for the birds?

I have good news! If you have a question for the birds, you can email Enrique. Please be nice.

Here’s how:

SEND A QUESTION TO THE BIRDS

Birds are words that fly, returning messages and visions. Your question will be posed to the birds in their language and the answer will be returned in our words, not to prescribe a certainty but to poetize life. Please send your question to enrique.eenriquez@gmail.com.

I hope you enjoyed my conversation with Enrique. I genuinely did. I found our discussion “frictionless,” and I found him to be sincere, someone who does not mediate or bend his thoughts to what is socially or politically expedient. I really like Enrique and plan on joining him for coffee and conversation while I’m in NYC. If you’d like me to have more of these kinds of conversations, let me know.

Thanks.

Leave a comment

I invited Enrique to contribute to the Substack. Without further ado…

By Enrique Enriquez

A conversation is a perfect accident, the culmination of all the swerves that unite two people. It creates a space where our presence is shaped by another’s voice, a call and response in the lost and found of our humanity. What are the odds of a spark? What chance of finding the other person where we expect them to be?

Peter and I walked through Central Park, dodging curious people and accordion players. We talked about finding ways to understand how to live in the thoughts of a tree and the possibility of communicating with birds. Most importantly, we pondered whether each of us could be a garden.

We wondered if we could trust the world’s voice and discern exactly what we needed from what was left unsaid. Can the smallest incident or even a misunderstanding lead us to the truth? Can we transcend the moment while still being in it, discovering an antidote to trivial things through quiet contemplation?

As we walked and talked, we turned the pages of the world-as-book. I remember little of my words; ultimately, they don’t matter. What remains are the trees, the footsteps, the call of the water vendor, and, above all, the sight of Peter’s forehead pushing forward, as if he were trying to navigate not only the path in front of us but also the one within.

All roads lead to the same goodbye. Our words must fade away once we realize, in the promise of the other person, our place under the sun. If you mute the volume of our dialogue and observe our faces, you will see that, against all odds, Peter and I truly met that afternoon in Central Park.