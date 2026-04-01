Peter Boghossian

Peter Boghossian

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Dakota Hamilton's avatar
Dakota Hamilton
7d

His face says everything. He does not pretend to be a guru. He offers no slick answers. He stands in wonder of beauty like a child. His face lights up with a smile that might be saying 'lighten up' or 'be here now' or 'I like you' or nothing at all. I just enjoyed listening to him, watching how he moved his hands, his smile. He seemed to be at home with every question...like he'd lived with the answer already. And no advice was forthcoming except between the lines. Slow down. Pay attention to the birds. Tweet tweet.

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1 reply by Peter Boghossian
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Jo
3dEdited

Am I the only one wildly disappointed with this conversation? I have watched birds for decades. With all due respect, this bird whisperer doesn’t seem to understand birds at all. That aside, I suspect he’s trying to express a similar concept to Jim Newman but unfortunately his thoughts are so muddled it’s quite hard to tell what he’s thinking at all. Most of what is said here has no meaning, and is just unconnected poetic words tracing a path through time and space. Sorry.

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