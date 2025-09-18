The young man (YM) in this conversation knew almost nothing about trans issues. And yet, as is the human condition, while he lacked knowledge, he did have ample conviction.

Syllogisms

We can make basic syllogisms that more clearly illustrate this phenomenon. Here are reasons that confound beliefs, cement certainty, and make Truth elusive.

Premise: I feel X to be true.

Premise: What I feel to be true is true.

Conclusion: X is true.

P: The more strongly I feel X is true, the more likely X is true.

P: I strongly feel X is true.

C: X is strongly likely true.

P: I’m a good person.

P: Good people believe X.

C: I believe X.

P: Bad people believe ~X.

P: I am not a bad person.

C: I do not believe ~X.

There are others, of course, but these are easy ways to break down and think about the phenomena of belief and certainty.

How Our Minds Work

And yet, I somewhat agree with the broad sentiment of two of YM’s base conclusions: 1) The right-wing is using the trans issue to perpetuate its agenda, and 2) Is this really a big issue? I’ll use these two YM’s claims as jumping off points for issues I’ve been thinking about.

Kamala Harris, She/Her

Poll after poll finds that opinions on trans issues break down by political affiliation, with Democrats strongly favoring the suite of policies and claims in support of trans issues (puberty blockers for children, biological men in women’s spaces, sex is a matter of self-identification) with Republicans strongly disagreeing. (Pew Research Center, 2025: Republicans support trans restrictions by 43-50 point margins over Democrats; Gallup, 2025: 71% of Democrats vs. 9% of Republicans say being trans is innate; major divides on IDs and sports based on birth sex; NBC News, 2025: Republicans overwhelmingly see gender as defined by birth sex; Democrats are more divided on trans issues.)

And therein lies the problem. In spite of what partisans may think, neither group has a monopoly on intelligence. There are both smart and, yes, stupid people who belong to both parties. When trans is made into a political issue, young left-leaning people like YM will side with their political tribe. Ideally this issue—and every other issue—should be evidence-based. That is, one should accept or reject claims based upon evidence as opposed to political affiliation.

But this is impossible. It is just not how our minds work. We don’t think carefully about most issues, evaluate evidence, and then formulate confidence intervals based upon our investigations. Rather, our minds work like YM’s: We have intuitions, perhaps informed by the opposite of what our moral enemies profess to believe, and we inflate our confidence in these intuitions well beyond the warrant of the evidence. Then we believe we’re better people because we’ve done so.

But here’s the rub: Even when we know that our minds work like this, we can’t help ourselves. Belief is our default. We are wired to believe. It is the human condition. We evolved to believe.

If you don’t accept that knowing our predicament does not change it, ask yourself, “What evidence would YM need to revise his beliefs about trans issues?” The answer is that there is no evidence that would cause him to change his mind, and that’s because his belief is not formulated on the basis of evidence. He holds a set of moral claims that may or may not latch onto discrete data points in a larger epistemic landscape. Like most people, YM’s moral beliefs are subjected to and even determined by whatever ideological chowder he’s been swimming in. It’s memetics, silly.

Hope: Belief Revision

If you think I’m being fatalistic and implying there’s no hope for YM or for any of us, that we’re just passive moral and epistemic victims of whatever memeplex happens to reign, that’s not true. Here’s our hope: A dogged attitude toward belief revision. Our hope lies not in being epistemically lucky and happening upon a fact, or coming into contact with a wise person or an agentic Super Intelligence who reveals Truth to us; our hope comes from a sincere willingness to revise our beliefs.

Sincere belief revision is like having a relentless tenacity to keep walking along an endless, cold, dark, windy path while everyone we care about whips us, pleads with us, and demands we stop walking. We’re exhausted. Broken. Hungry. And we persist, walking.

Persistence is a disposition. To paraphrase the English philosopher Bertrand Russell, it’s not the will to believe but the wish to find out. It’s not cultivating an endurance of being whipped to death for the perceived virtue of continuing to profess a Christian belief or that of a Buddhist who remains motionless while he’s incinerated. It’s not the object of the belief that must be maintained but the process to get one to the Truth. It is the willingness to endure totalizing social and emotional upheaval because you want to know what’s True.

That disposition is almost impossible to cultivate, especially with young people whose desire to fit in, coupled with their impressionability, relegates truth to social convenience. And in 2025, nowhere is the propensity for conviction and certainty more pronounced than in the realm of personal identity. If we looked at all of the identity factors, sex, race, ability status, indigeneity, etc., there would be a kind of One Ring to rule them all: Trans. It is the ultimate corruptor of Truth. While not forged by the Dark Lord Sauron, it was born in his modern-day analogue, the university. And once it’s worn, only the greatest of men can remove it.

Fin

Go easy on YM in the comments. He’s no different from the rest of us, shaped by the influences around him. In some ways he’s been less lucky, indoctrinated by a school and media ecosystem that pulled his strings and made him a moral marionette. He is, like most of us, just trying to do the right things and be the kind of person he thinks he should be: One who wants to provide puberty blockers to kids he believes are born in the wrong body. And he believes it because he’s been told that by just about everyone. Hear moral claims enough, and you too will likely believe them, especially if their utterers possess passionate conviction.

If you’re reading this, YM, do not believe me. Do not accept anything I’ve written here. Rather, ask yourself one question: How could my belief be wrong? And then sincerely drill down and try to learn the best arguments from the smartest people on the other side of this and every other issue. If you do that long enough, and are sincere in your willingness to find out what’s true, you will develop an indomitable disposition. You’ll develop a wish to find out and a will to Truth.

Godspeed, YM.

Peter