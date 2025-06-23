The NYT is an ideologically captured cesspool. Nowhere is this more conspicuous than in their reporting of trans issues. This would be risible if it weren’t leading to children becoming lifelong medical patients and parents and educators to radically misunderstand the greatest medical scandal of the century.

If someone is not immersed in the trans issue and is merely a casual observer wanting to understand what all the fuss is about, they might turn to the NYT for what they believe to be unbiased reporting and, frankly, the Truth of the matter. Those deeply engaged in the issue would likely consult the supporting materials Mia recommended. But remember, the goal of the NYT is not to uncover the truth of the trans issue. It’s to push a specific narrative—that some people are born in the wrong body and need medical procedures (e.g., colon vagina, phalloplasty, vaginoplasty, or intestinal vaginoplasty, which uses a segment of the small intestine to create a vaginal canal, etc.) to correct this.

In one sense, that’s fine. But the NYT should be clear and honest about their goal upfront: “Our goal is to advocate for the medical transition of minors.” While it's completely acceptable for media outlets to have a perspective, the issue arises when they lie. They’re masking their advocacy as impartial journalism.