Peter Boghossian

Peter Boghossian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ute Heggen's avatar
Ute Heggen
4h

Next time tell these nutters about The Heggen Survey, now about to receive testimony from trans widow #74. The rate of the crossdressing husbands sexually assaulting his wife is a steady 39% and rate of physical assault is steady 38%. As I get data from the younger generation I unfortunately anticipate the rates will increase. The pornography these men are addicted to exacerbates the violence and sexual deviance.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tHDK0y9GZrk&t=28s

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Constan's avatar
Michael Constan
6h

As always, a phenomenal article. Not only have they hijacked the LGBQT movement, but their "activism" is undermining rights to gay marriage. If they continue, gays and lesbians will lose civil rights earned through working within the communities they lived in.

This refusal to listen, and even worse, the desire to only select sources that validate your view is a failure of the education system. As a retired librarian, we used to be able to teach people how to evaluate sources for their validity; with the breakdown of our society, academic sources, influencers (both right and left), mainstream media, and governmental sources are responsible for creating these echo chambers that are sowing the divisions within our society.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Peter Boghossian
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Boghossian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture