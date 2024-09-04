I had a great conversation with Jeremy Carl, a Senior Fellow at the Claremont Institute who focuses on nationalism, immigration, and technology. Jeremy has had a diverse career in public policy, technology, and public service.

We discussed Jeremy’s new book, The Unprotected Class: How Anti-White Racism is Tearing America Apart. I engaged in a steelmanning exercise and presented the perspectives of the book’s ideological opponents.

Our conversation began with a discussion about racism. I defined racism as prejudice combined with power—the ability to influence, control resources, policies, practices, and narratives at an institutional level. Given this definition, I argued that racism against white individuals, for instance, isn't possible. We examined racial statistics for incoming MIT freshmen and discussed the Supreme Court's ruling on affirmative action, which led to changes in university admissions criteria. As a result, the number of Asian American students increased, while the number of African American students decreased.

We explored the causes of these changes, potential solutions, and what should be pursued moving forward. I enjoyed our spirited conversation and appreciated the opportunity to play devil's advocate. I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

