I had the pleasure of conversing with Kirsten Hall Herlin, an Assistant Professor at UATX, a distinguished scholar of literature, and the managing editor of the Genealogies of Modernity Journal. We discussed the intricacies of writing and the role of literature in shaping our lives and understanding the world.

Kirsten and I explored the impact of AI and Critical Social Justice on the humanities. Could AI ever win a Pulitzer Prize? Does human consciousness play a crucial role in the writing process? Are the nuances of personal experience, emotional understanding, and subjective thought beyond AI’s reach? Or can those be faked? We also considered how societal division has affected the humanities and whether great literature can help unite us.

Jane Austen's novels made a profound impact on Kirsten. Reflecting on her statement that "to study the Great Books is to be accompanied through life, and all of its problems and questions, in the best and wisest of company," I thought about the novels that profoundly influenced my life. Joe Haldeman’s The Forever War and Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina immediately spring to mind. They both offered me radical glimpses into other worlds—worlds that I could not have ever imagined.

Kirsten’s reflections remind us that literature is not merely a repository of knowledge but a vital companion in our life’s journey. As we navigate the evolving landscape of writing, technology, and societal shifts, the timeless insights of great books will continue to offer guidance and connection.

Which novel has had the biggest influence in your life?

