Honest (adjective) /ŏn′ĭst/:

Marked by or displaying integrity; upright.

“an honest lawyer”

Not deceptive or fraudulent; genuine.

“honest weight”

Like most honest people, Morgan Marietta, formerly Dean of Economics, Politics & History at the University of Austin (UATX), is repulsed by the dishonesty that’s consumed our academic institutions. I’m sure you’ve heard most of the reasons why academies need open inquiry and honest conversation before, but I particularly liked Morgan’s comment, “There’s a conformist answer and those answers are boring, monochrome, and humorless.” He’s right. When there’s a set of prescribed opinions and responses to issues in general, and moral issues in particular, you’re no longer educating students. You’re indoctrinating them.