Wael Taji Miller is a Visiting Fellow at the Mathias Corvinus Collegium’s School of Psychology. Taji’s research focuses on the intersection of innovation, evolved psychology, and contemporary societal challenges.

We discussed social and cultural evolution, particularly the implications of losing our capacity to engage differing viewpoints.

Share

We agreed that the erosion of the possibility of dialogue with those who hold opposing perspectives poses a threat to society. This is a kind of cultural decay that's linked not only to entrenched ideologies but also to the challenges posed by modern technology, which too often amplifies division rather than fostering understanding.

Share Peter Boghossian

Wael and I also discussed the relevance of the Socratic method as a corrective mechanism for addressing societal rifts. The Socratic method emphasizes questioning and dialogue as a means of exploring ideas. By encouraging individuals to articulate their beliefs and confront contradictions, the Socratic approach can foster a culture of critical thinking and open inquiry.

While the path to cultural regeneration is fraught with obstacles, our conversation highlighted the importance of preserving the art of discourse as a means to heal divisions and promote mutual understanding. Even though we know Socratic inquiry can be one way out of our current cultural morass, the question remains: Will we embrace the challenge of open inquiry or allow ignorance and division to dictate our future?