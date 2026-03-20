Peter Boghossian

Peter Boghossian

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Kevin Ray's avatar
Kevin Ray
2dEdited

In regard to the claim that “hyper-woke illiberalism” is mainly private schools, the complaint I filed regarding these issues at my alma mater was a CUNY (NYC/State) school. I wrote about it in detail in this essay and if Peter would like to read the actual complaint and the dean’s actual response I’d be happy to share it via email. The academic job listing I wrote about was also from another CUNY school. This stuff happens at state schools too. https://whiterosemagazine.com/the-inflating-cost-of-artistic-freedom/

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Orwell’s Rabbit's avatar
Orwell’s Rabbit
2d

Well spotted on how the concept of “loyalty” has become distorted in the current culture; indeed it is leading us down some very hoary and dangerous paths, especially since any type of objective morality has become completely passé among the so-called elite.

As a former long distance hiker and climber myself (mostly backcountry trad multi pitch), I can attest to the importance of making yourself uncomfortable, pushing yourself harder than you might have planned, and making sacrifices to achieve a goal. The feeling of pride and accomplishment you get afterwards cannot be compared to the fleeting and superficial “high” you get from an easy win.

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