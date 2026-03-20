Meet Bill Ramsey, a longtime philosophy professor and department chair at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He’s also an elite rock climber. In fact, just days ago, Climbing reported that he appears to be the oldest known person, at age 65, to climb 5.14.

We had a refreshing conversation about hard work, physical and mental discipline, sacrifice, and dedication, and how those habits will help you perform at a higher level. We also discussed tribalism, epistemology, the absence of logical thinking in the classroom, and the influence of social media platforms that prioritize likes over truth.

I asked Bill to contribute to this Substack. Without further ado…

Bill Ramsey

“OK, but why me?” This was the question I put to Peter’s people when they asked if I was open to doing an interview. I had checked out some of his podcasts and they mostly seemed to be with prominent public intellectuals who had some level of cultural notoriety. By contrast, I’m a fairly obscure academic, the chair of a philosophy department at standard, large public university (UNLV). I might have some name recognition among people in the highly specialized areas I work in (mostly involving how the brain represents information) and some degree of standing in the world of rock climbing, which I have been doing for 50 years. But I’m certainly not the sort of “thought leader” popular podcasters and YouTubers seek for interviews. So I was puzzled by the invitation. In response, I was told that Peter wants to talk to thinkers and educators at all levels of prestige, and that he hoped to hear the perspectives of an everyday professor. That sounded good to me, so I agreed and I’m glad I did. I enjoyed our conversation and appreciate that Peter wanted to hear from ordinary humanities professors who aren’t selling a book or promoting a specific agenda. Since much of the conversation about academia today involves people who aren’t actual professors, I was glad someone wanted to hear from those of us working in the trenches.

Indeed, when I hear about university life on various mediums I often have to wonder what world they are describing, since what they are describing does not correspond with my experience. For the record, I do not live in fear of cancellation from those trying to put me in an ideological straight-jacket, comprised of some combination of Marxism, critical race theory and woke social justice. In the nearly 40 years I’ve been teaching at the university level, I have never been pressured to alter my teaching style or course curriculum to fit some agenda. When I first heard terms like “trigger warnings”, “cultural appropriation”, “micro-aggression” and “safe spaces”, I had to look them up just like everyone else because my academic peers don’t use such words. The world of academia as it’s described in many popular outlets is alien to me, having little to do with my actual experiences.

That’s not to say that I don’t recognize that there are places where various forms of hyper-woke illiberalism have taken root. I see this happening mostly at elite private universities, where it seems in specific cases something has gone terribly wrong (the situation with Carole Hooven at Harvard comes to mind). But it is wrong to generalize from these cases to all universities, especially the overwhelming majority of state-run public universities where both the students and faculty are kept awake at night worrying about far more pressing issues. The faculty I know couldn’t care less about whether a colleague or student voted for Trump, Harris, or Daffy Duck. They’re too busy worrying about matters like the value of assigning papers as a pedagogical exercise, given how many students now use AI to write papers for them. They’re worried about their scholarly projects as political actors consider cutting funding for things like basic research or important medical and mental health studies. They’re concerned about various inane prohibitions on language or viewpoints that come from different levels of government, or if their tenure might be denied because they once criticized something on Facebook that a trustee likes. And they’re especially worried about teaching kids how to think critically and responsibly when their students’ attention is focused on TicTok or other social media posts, constantly bombarding them with misinformation and algorithms designed to manipulate. Indeed, they’re worried about teaching people whose lives are increasingly consumed by staring at 6” screens.

I get it. Academics can be annoying and obnoxious. Philosophers in particular often piss people off because it is partly our job to challenge the status quo and serve as social critics – to push for the truth even when the truth is harsh and people prefer pleasing fairy tales. As I told Peter, I agree with Plato’s observation that an unexamined, unreflective life is not worth living. Philosophy is the oldest and most fundamental intellectual discipline, providing the foundation for everything else. Still, philosophers have been a favorite target of scorn ever since Socrates was executed for the crime of corrupting the youth – a charge that, at least in some circles, is regaining popularity. In reality, doing philosophy means being agreeably disagreeable. Anyone who has read a Platonic dialogue knows what this means. It involves respectful engagement and critical assessment where the goal is not to win the debate or “own” the other person, but to try to figure what’s actually right. It is to defend and interrogate reasons for thinking a particular claim may or may not be correct. We test our ideas and perspectives by bringing them into the arena of open analysis and critical assessment, and we should not only accept but actually welcome good faith scrutiny and criticism. That is a bedrock value in education, academia, and scholarship, and insofar as there are those on either the left or the right who oppose aggressive but civil and good faith debate, then they are simply engaging in a form of anti-intellectualism.

Share

You might be thinking that the problem in our cultural is not too little disagreement but too much of it. This is true if you focus on the cesspool of bad faith, online trolling or many of the mindless exchanges on cable news programs. In the attention culture, where viewership and listenership has been monetized, the goal is almost never to gain understanding through the exchange of ideas. It is almost always designed to attract ‘clicks’ and attention regardless of how corrosive it is to our discourse. Many people celebrated the advent of an information economy in which there were no gate-keepers. But as online discourse has become increasingly toxic and ignorant and silly, it turns out some gatekeeping was actually a good thing. Of course, many forms of conventional media have also failed in this regard. Yet at most universities, especially among us philosophers, the goal actually is to teach the value of good faith civic analysis and debate. I appreciate than Peter is trying to do what we are trying to do, which is promote discussions that have intellectual integrity and where truth is an actual goal and not a word to be used as a promotional gimmick. Sure, it is not as entertaining as various flame wars, but it is the bedrock of any civil society.

An illustration of the wrongheadedness fueled by social media is tribalism, which I brought up with Peter because we are both interested in promoting critical thinking and responsible dialogue. We both recognize that group-think and so called my-side bias increasingly undermines intellectual integrity. I mentioned the conflation of primary and secondary moral values because I’m trying to expose factors that promote tribal group-think and polarization. If people think that loyalty is as fundamental a value as, say, basic decency and fairness, then they are more likely to endorse bad ideas just to stay loyal to their in-group orthodoxy. But if the value of loyalty is recognized as being conditional, dependent upon the morality or reasonableness of the specific claim in question, then a commitment to tribal affiliation can be properly seen as conditional, contingent upon what should be a much deeper commitment to more basic values and principles. I believe that for most of us, the most important tribe we should care about has a membership of one. What truly defines us isn’t our alignment with others (although that is certainly important), but it is the idiosyncratic combination of experiences, priorities, values, traditions, and backgrounds that makes each of us unique. If there is anything we should be staunchly committed to, it shouldn’t be identity groups but instead the core principles of ethics and reason that undergird moral and intellectual competence.

I’m glad Peter and I got the chance to discuss my climbing. I believe it contributes to my being a better educator and a better scholar. As a professor, it is easy to become your job, allowing teaching, administrative duties and scholarship completely dominate your life. However this can lead to one-dimensional and cloistered teachers whose focus is too narrow. With climbing, besides providing an important opportunity to step away from the academic world, it also allows me to spend time with individuals from radically different backgrounds with varying careers and perspectives. This is especially true of the young people with whom I climb. Spending a day sharing a rope with a 21 year-old can be exasperating at times, but it also provides me with insights into the mind-set of my students – what they are talking about and where their interests lie. I believe I’m a much better teacher of college students because I have dealings with similar kids outside of the classroom, in a setting where mutual trust and communication is absolutely essential. In fact, I learn from them as much as I hope they can learn from me.

Regarding the latter, when climbing I often still slip into professorial mode. People have recently focused upon the very real crisis of despondency among young men. However, the young men I climb with seem to be doing just fine. Big surprise: being outdoors, surrounded by breath-taking panoramas while overcoming real challenges and dangers is actually better for your psyche than playing video games and shitposting all day. In my chat with Peter I brought up my little “pain-box” meme because it illustrates, first, how the pursuit of excellence through devotion and hard work is still a lesson educators try to convey to young people. Contrary to what you might hear, professors are still very much committed to meritocracy and rewarding those who put in the work.

Second, it illustrates how my philosophical life intersects with my climbing life. By constructing a philosophical and geometric reconceptualization of the inverse relation between the two main sorts of suffering in our lives (the pain of hard work and the pain of failure), I use this scheme to push myself a little harder to excel. The core principles involved, rooted to some degree in Stoic philosophy, help myself and some younger and more accomplished athletes (like extreme skier Cody Townsend) work harder to accomplish our goals. It’s helped me succeed as both a scholar and an athlete which, as I told Peter, is a pretty fulfilling and gratifying way to live and achieve what the Greek philosophers called “Eudaimonia” – a sort of flourishing through striving. The value of that kind of well-being is just one of the many lessons I hope to pass along to young people both in and out of the classroom.

Leave a comment