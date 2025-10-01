I have a specific point of disagreement with my friend Brett Hall, the Australian science educator, renowned podcaster, and consigliere to figures like David Deutsch and Naval. And while we have broad agreement on a number of issues and even share a core identical epistemological commitment (Truth), we do have a more than pesky disagreement: What role, if any, should belief, including using the word “belief,” play in one’s epistemology and vocabulary. While this particular disagreement is rooted in a fairly obscure epistemological issue, in spite of the esoteric nature of our conflict, this is an exoteric, accessible conversation.

This discussion stems from a recent conversation with Brett Hall.

This may seem like a bizarrely specific and odd point of disagreement. It is specific, but it’s not bizarre. The way one uses words matters. Words trap one into a way of thinking about the world (as a recent cultural example, “man,” “woman,” “transman,” “transwoman,” “riot,” “protest,” etc.). This dispute matters.

To quote Wittgenstein’s Tractatus Logico-Philosophicus, “The limits of my language are the limits of my world.” In academic speak, that means the boundaries of language delimit and shape the boundaries of understanding; what we can express delineates the scope of our reality. This is a formal way of saying that if you can’t describe something, it’s not fully rendered in your consciousness, so you form an understanding of it.

Language is the structure through which reality is interpreted. Language, then, isn’t just a way of communication. It is a boundary for thought and directly determines what you can understand and how you can understand it.

Belief, who needs it?

Does belief need to play a role in your epistemology? Do you believe in your epistemology? Should you? Do we even need to use the word “belief”? Why not use the word “know” instead? Or “confidence,” “trust,” or even “faith”?

Brett argues that belief should play no role in our epistemological or linguistic lives. I strongly disagree (SSE pun intended). I think it’s extremely helpful to use the word “belief” as it indicates a confidence that “think” (or “reckon,” as they’re fond of saying where Brett’s from Down Under) does not. When I say, “I believe X,” that’s stronger than saying, “I think X.” For example, “I believe there’s life on Mars,” is a stronger statement than, “I think there’s life on Mars.”

Popper

Karl Popper

Brett is a Popperian. That means he’s a fan of the Austrian-British philosopher Karl Popper.

Popper trashes Plato’s notion of knowing as justified true belief (JTB). JTB demands that before you can say you know something, it must be true and you must have a good reason to believe it. For example, there is coffee in the cup. How do I know this? Well, I just paid $6 for that cup of coffee from Starbucks and they’re a reliable coffee provider.

Popper flips this: No belief is ever completely justified because you can’t pile up observations to prove something true. Instead, knowledge starts with conjectures; (wild) guesses, then survives ruthless criticism and falsification attempts. Forget Truth; we’re after hypotheses that haven’t yet been falsified, error-correcting as we go.

Plato’s epistemology is static. Popper’s is dynamic, evolutionary, democratic (anyone can refute, progress via fallibilism, that is, embracing knowledge as tentative and open to error).

Popper drops belief because it reeks of psychologism (focusing on subjective mental states rather than objective logic). That is, subjective, mental mush that cannot be rigorously criticized. For Popper, epistemology is a logic of discovery, not a chronicle of what someone’s head holds. Belief implies conviction, which Popper sees as dogmatic; they resist falsification if you’re too attached. Instead, he talks theories or conjectures, that is, impersonal, testable propositions out in the open for demolition. Knowledge isn’t “I believe this”; it’s “this survives criticism so far”. Dispensing with belief keeps epistemology objective, fallible, and anti-authoritarian: No one’s inner certainty gets a vote. For Popper, epistemology is about the external clash of ideas, not private beliefs.

My Car’s Brakes

If someone said to you, “do you believe your car brakes work?” You would likely say, “I think so,” and then after you tested them and found that they worked, you would add, “I believe they work.” That’s everyday talk, and there’s nothing wrong with it, but it’s not Popperian. In epistemology, Popper bans the word belief to avoid confusion because after you test your brakes, you’re not believing harder; you’re just updating your map till disproved, like checking your car’s dashboard light before a long drive. Yes, it’s semantics, but it’s vital: Belief evokes probability, induction, even Bayesian updating.

Popper, and Brett, reject all that. The brakes work because there are no counterinstances; drop the I believe, say they haven’t failed (yet), and you’re “Poppering.” Popper wasn’t banning psychology, he was just demanding we separate subjective comfort from objective knowledge.

And that, I think, is how Brett views epistemology.

This Popperian rejection of belief shapes how we approach even profound questions, like the existence of God.

God

“The only reason you pretend to not believe in God is because you want to engage in homosexual activities.” Yes, two people actually said that to me.

I never think about the God question. I find it interminably boring. Still, a lot of people want to discuss God’s existence or lack thereof with me, and I’m fine doing so.

Regarding God, Brett was attempting to plumb my epistemology, and he asked me questions like:

How confident are you that God does not exist?

What would you say to someone who’s confident God does exist?

What evidence would persuade you to believe in God? I find the best way to answer this question is in the negative: What would not persuade you to believe in God?

What problem are you trying to solve, especially when God is invoked? We both agree that this only pushes the explanation one level “up.”

Why is there something rather than nothing? I argue that one reason for this question regarding God is to make sense of why we’re here. Another is to resolve moral intuitions, like abortion. Here’s a syllogism for the latter: I know abortion is wrong; if there was no God abortion would not be wrong; but abortion is wrong therefore God exists.

What does it mean to say, “I believe…”?

These are reasonable questions, and I’ve been asked them countless times before. Still, they’re worth revisiting given what’s potentially at stake—my soul (NB, no quotation marks).

More or Less Esoterica

Thanks for reading, and I’ll leave it to you do decided if what role, if any, belief should play in your epistemology.

Guest post by Brett Hall:

Knowledge may be the most consequential entity in the universe if we play our cards right. This may seem an absurd claim given the perspective most take on the subject. Isn’t “knowledge” just something we make up, stored in brains, books and bytes? How could knowledge - a product of “puny” human minds - ever have cosmic significance?

Persons are beings that generate explanatory knowledge. Presently, we know of only one such “person” - the human being. But we cannot rule out the existence of alien intelligence that likewise will be able to explain this universe. They too will be persons by the measure of being able to create explanations. One day we may code “artificial general intelligence” - persons in silicon also able to explain the world.

Epistemology is the study of knowledge - what it is, what forms it takes and how it is created. I consider this subject the most wondrous of all: it links us explainers here on Earth with the rest of the universe itself - the explicandum (that which is to be explained). We have learned that as we learn (which is to say generate better, deeper explanations) we tend to take control of physical reality. We change our environment by wielding the power of scientific, mathematical, philosophical, moral, political and other explanations. We raise skyscrapers into the air, shuttles into space and bridges across seas. Because we know how to!

A great dichotomy is this: only two things can prevent us from ever doing anything if we really wanted to: (1) the laws of physics (2) not knowing how; a lack of knowledge. That is not a matter of “belief” - but rather a matter of understanding what it takes. “Belief” I have argued is a superfluous category in epistemology. It can mean “certainty” in some contexts (The Christian who claims to believe in God is claiming certainty) or it may mean its exact opposite: “uncertainty” (I believe it’s John’s turn to buy this round of drinks). If epistemology is about “beliefs” and strengths of them, not only would that make the subject more ambiguous that it actually is but it would turn the subject into a minor arm of psychology: what is happening in people’s brains. We avoid that by avoiding belief and focussing instead on knowledge. Not what we know to be true (we can never know something is literally true) - but rather “know” in the same sense as “I know the English language”. I understand it. I can always improve my understanding - and without limit.

Since befriending Peter Boghossian and Reid Nicewonder I have been truly impressed by their capacity to take critical thinking into the public square and ask people for their explanations why they say the things they do. It is important work: most people might never have even considered why it is they say they “believe” what they do. Most do not refer to “good arguments” or “evidence” or “having ruled out the alternatives”. Peter is a master of having people question their own assumptions. They call this outreach “Street Epistemology”.

Our aims are the same in this regard: we value dialogue and the attempt to come to a deeper mutual understanding of our interlocutor’s position. Karl Popper admonished that we should have as tolerant a stance as possible when it comes to alternative opinions - allowing them to “clash”. But we should never be so tolerant as to tolerate intolerance. It is the business of rational people everywhere to understand ever more deeply the line dividing what can and cannot be tolerated in a civilised society. A line drawn either side not of dogma, but good explanations about free expression and liberty more broadly.

Epistemology is not a sub-discipline of psychology (what one says they believe and how strongly). - even if that is where all knowledge creation begins: in the mind of a person. It is about knowledge as information with causal power that persists through time because it is useful. Knowledge is that entity we use to defend ourselves against forces both natural and social that would otherwise lead to our extinction. Street epistemology does exactly the right thing in demanding of participants the reasons they have for the claims they make. It is a rational standard. It asks them to sensibly explain themselves (a binary: either they can or cannot). And quite right too because in the final analysis it is the presence or absence of a good explanation - of the relevant knowledge - that determines every individual’s and every civilisation’s - success or failure - survival or death - in this world. It is that consequential. Minor differences aside in what epistemology is about, Peter and Reid are staunch allies of mine in defending The Enlightenment.