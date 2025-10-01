Peter Boghossian

BildvonGott
20h

What is knowable and certain without question via those faculties we humans possess? We are creatures that experience the world/universe/our existence through our senses and we interpret those inputs through a hermeneutic developed from the conditioning of our environment (i.e. principally our social environment.) Setting aside matters of faith, knowing, it seems to me is as Popper views it, a matter of continuous testing against hypothesis. We use our senses and rational thought to confirm/test hypotheses continually. However, is this not a matter of semantics? What Popper calls a hypothesis is no different than a belief. My car’s brakes have functioned perfectly or as I expect they should every time since I’ve rebuilt them. Consequently, my hypothesis (based on repeated tests, i.e. successful use of my car’s brakes) is that my brakes will work again the next time I press the brake pedal (and so create hydraulic pressure in the braking system that actuates the brake caliper to press the brake pads against the spinning wheel rotor). I believe in the functional fitness of operation of my car’s brakes to stop my car under common conditions because repeated observations have confirmed this and no observed event has arisen, anomalous or otherwise, to cast doubt on the hypothesis/belief.*

The same is true of the physical laws that govern our daily existence. The Newtonian laws are perfectly adequate and in the ordinary earthly framework, immutably true. We’ve all tested them over and over without variance (excepting some externality acting on the scene); we build skyscrapers based on these facts, the engineering of which (properly done) keeps them from falling down. Of course the exclusive truth claim of Newtonian physics changed with theories of relativity, quantum mechanics, and observations of behaviors that supported non-Newtonian laws in a cosmic framework. The truth (and my belief in their reliability) of the Newtonian laws locally did not evaporate, but the truth of their universal applicability did.

As regards God, I would suggest a reading of the late Timothy Keller’s book The Reason for God.

I was once infatuated with Wittgenstein’s ideas about language but ultimately found it too limiting. It’s been a very long time since I read him, but I don’t recall him including other forms of expression in his idea of language (which seems more linguistically oriented).

*I will confess that after rebuilding my brakes, that first go with them is tinged with more doubt than later…but this has less to do with how brakes are supposed to work than it does with my presumed mechanical prowess.

Retel Tulio
2h

This was a stimulating conversation; however, the Wittgenstein quote struck me as perhaps the most iconic obstacle to gaining knowledge. The postmodern notion that there is nothing outside of the text is rather dumb, in my opinion. But we also know that Wittgenstein completely abandoned the Tractatus and went beyond its limitations.

About a year ago, Ayan Hirsi Ali discussed her conversion to Christianity with Richard Dawkins. It also ignited a thought-provoking debate about belief and inspired me to reflect on it from a ‘sorceric’ perspective. It might interest you and further advance the discussion on how and why we believe.

https://open.substack.com/pub/castanedaoverflow/p/reflecting-on-richard-dawkins-debate?r=1wr075&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

