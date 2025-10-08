I don’t think about trans that much, but the time I’ve spent thinking about it has definitely had a detrimental psychological effect on my well-being. There are so many layers of derangement that it’s exhausting and even debilitating to my well-being to write what they are. I’m tired of it. I’m angry about it. And I’d much rather be talking to people about other social ills.

But the entire issue is so ghastly. It is just so ghoulish. People are being encouraged to mutilate themselves and the entire medical and psychological establishment has bought into a standard of care that is so obviously corrupt and ideologically driven, that as much as I’d like to leave this deranged issue behind, I cannot yet do that.

Travis Brown’s Uncomfortable Truths

A few years ago, I took my friend Travis Brown to dinner. Travis was feeling quite down due to his documentary on trans. I tried to cheer him up over a nice meal and a few stiff drinks. It didn’t work.

When I listened to what Travis uncovered, it was an unabashed horror show. I advised him what I rarely do: Keep going. Even though he was clearly in distress about what he learned, there was just too much at stake for him to stop. I told him his work is vital and he must continue.

Talking about these issues matters. Watch this:

SSE With Subject Matter Experts

With that said, we’ll be releasing a few more conversations and SSEs about trans, so “enjoy” them while they last.

Everyone involved in this episode is a subject matter expert, and everyone was also an attendee at Genspect.

Here are a few of the claims we examined:

“The terms culture-bound syndrome and social contagion are synonyms.”

“There are some culture-bound syndromes that are not social contagions.”

"Thinking about the issue of trans has had a detrimental psychological effect on my well-being."

Fin,

Peter