In this conversation, Biologist Dr. Colin Wright, Billboard Chris, and I dive into the transgender movement and its alarming push in schools. Are people aware that children under 18 are undergoing mastectomies, penile inversion vaginoplasties, and taking dangerous puberty blockers that can lead to infertility? We are not merely talking about medical procedures—this is an invasive ideology that pushes irreversible body modifications on vulnerable kids.

We also ask: Do people really believe sex can be changed, or are they lying to advance a political agenda? Why is the trans movement preying on children and pushing a dangerous narrative?

We dig into evidence and data—and whether detransitioners are even part of these studies. And we call out the Orwellian language, like "gender-affirming care," that shields this agenda from criticism. It's time to face the facts and stop enabling this deranged movement.