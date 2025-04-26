In NYC, our Spectrum Street Epistemology was focused on the US economy. We zeroed in on a specific, bold claim: “Trump’s economic policies will benefit the U.S. by the end of 2026.” Our three participants spanned the spectrum.
We kicked off with Trump’s tariffs—a lightning rod for market volatility, especially after his recent tariff pause sent stocks swinging. Are these tariffs a masterstroke or a misstep? The discussion spiraled into debt, hyperinflation risks, trade deficits, China’s role, deregulation, and tax cuts.
It was a whirlwind of insights. So, where’s the U.S. headed? Share your take on Trump’s economic gamble and what it means for our future.
As a former Certified Financial Planner with an MBA in finance, the initial tariff announcement was stupider than anything I could have imagined.
Targeted, industry-specific tariffs have their place. Punishing countries and American consumers because other countries are too poor to afford our goods makes no sense whatsoever.
The biggest, most beautiful own-goal in my lifetime.
I don’t think you’ll get to the truth from “the wisdom of crowds“.
We are in uncharted territory here.
You will only discover the truth about Trump‘s trade, tariffs through the lens of history.