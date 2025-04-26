Peter Boghossian

The Recovering Democrat
3h

As a former Certified Financial Planner with an MBA in finance, the initial tariff announcement was stupider than anything I could have imagined.

Targeted, industry-specific tariffs have their place. Punishing countries and American consumers because other countries are too poor to afford our goods makes no sense whatsoever.

The biggest, most beautiful own-goal in my lifetime.

Mullet Snyder, the Lying Poet
5h

I don’t think you’ll get to the truth from “the wisdom of crowds“.

We are in uncharted territory here.

You will only discover the truth about Trump‘s trade, tariffs through the lens of history.

1 reply by Peter Boghossian
