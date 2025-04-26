In NYC, our Spectrum Street Epistemology was focused on the US economy. We zeroed in on a specific, bold claim: “Trump’s economic policies will benefit the U.S. by the end of 2026.” Our three participants spanned the spectrum.

We kicked off with Trump’s tariffs—a lightning rod for market volatility, especially after his recent tariff pause sent stocks swinging. Are these tariffs a masterstroke or a misstep? The discussion spiraled into debt, hyperinflation risks, trade deficits, China’s role, deregulation, and tax cuts.

It was a whirlwind of insights. So, where’s the U.S. headed? Share your take on Trump’s economic gamble and what it means for our future.