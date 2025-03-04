At our Spectrum Street Epistemology event in Miami, we confronted the claim "Russia was justified in invading Ukraine."
While most attendees strongly disagreed, one expressed partial agreement. As Trump, Zelensky, and Putin dominate headlines, this debate becomes increasingly urgent. What's your take on Trump's decision to cut off military aid to Ukraine? Will this move destabilize the global balance of power, or is it a strategic calculation? How will it reshape the geopolitical landscape?
The notion that Ukraine is “abandoned” because America actually talks to Russia or because America doesn’t agree to Zelensky’s every demand is too juvenile to dignify with a response.
Hmmm…the answer to this question is nuanced. It is it true that both Russia and the West are responsible for the war? Yes. Russia was going around empire building and working to expand their sphere of influence with actions like the invasions of Chechnya and Georgia and the illegal annexation of Ukraine. Also, their invasion and seizure of the Donbass region with the assistance of local Russian separatists. But at the same time, the United States and the West also made mistakes that led to war. The first would be going back on their promise not to expand NATO eastward. The first Bush administration and the German government both gave Mikhail Gorbachev assurances this wouldn’t happen. But it did and NATO expanded all the way up to Russia’s doorstep. Then in 2014, the CIA directly assisted the opposition to Ukraine’s then Pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych who to be fair quite corrupt. In the process, we made a deal with the Devil and even worked with Neo-Nazis to accomplish these goals. After Yanukovych was gone and elections were held and Zelensky prevailed, the United States and NATO flooded the country with foreign weapons, built biolabs in Ukraine and teased Ukraine becoming a NATO member. On top of that, the West undermined the only hope for a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine with the Minsk Accords. So did the West also make proactive moves that led to war breaking out? Yes. Did Russia fight the war at least partially with legitimate security concerns in mind? Yes. But does that make the invasion of Ukraine justified? No. Putin still could’ve solved these issues by non-military means. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was still unacceptable and unprovoked aggression. While the West was doing concerning things in Ukraine that Russia rightly objected to, Ukraine still didn’t attack Russia. Nor was it okay for them to commit the atrocities they did in Ukraine. Whatever mistakes the West made (that would backfire on Ukraine), it doesn’t mean it was morally right to launch an all-out war on Ukraine to conquer it flagrantly violating international law. Russia could’ve addressed its legitimate grievances with the West in other ways. They could’ve had diplomatic talks with the American and Western heads of state. They could’ve made their case at the United Nations. They could’ve stayed out of the war in the Donbass. But they didn’t, they chose to invade another country and slaughter its people. If they were worried Biden wouldn’t do a deal. They could’ve hunkered down for four years and waited to see the results of the elections and in the meantime, did they’re best to stay on peaceful terms with America and NATO. They didn’t do so. The West’s provocative moves were wrong but so was their clear designs on conquering Ukraine to make it a buffer zone. That they didn’t have to do.