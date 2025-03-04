At our Spectrum Street Epistemology event in Miami, we confronted the claim "Russia was justified in invading Ukraine."

While most attendees strongly disagreed, one expressed partial agreement. As Trump, Zelensky, and Putin dominate headlines, this debate becomes increasingly urgent. What's your take on Trump's decision to cut off military aid to Ukraine? Will this move destabilize the global balance of power, or is it a strategic calculation? How will it reshape the geopolitical landscape?