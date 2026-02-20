The resurgence of Nazi sympathizers on the American Right demands unflinching scrutiny. That’s why I sat down with John Kirbow, a US Army PSYOP veteran and counter-extremism expert, to dissect “Hipster Nazism”. Hipster Nazism is a slick, social media-savvy strain of Jew hatred that’s infiltrated conservative circles.

Kirbow’s forthcoming book, Hipster Nazism and the New Jew Hate, pulls no punches: It’s a blueprint for exposing the Groypers, Nick Fuentes, and their ilk, who peddle hatred and authoritarianism under the guise of edgy humor. This isn’t abstract philosophy. It is a frontline report from someone who’s battled extremism in Iraq, Afghanistan, and now on the US right.

Our conversation cuts straight to the core: How do these narratives spread? Why do societies fail to counter them effectively? Kirbow draws on behavioral science, psywar tactics, and real-world examples, including screenshots of Nazi doublespeak, to reveal the psychology of radicalization. We explored meme warfare, satire as a weapon, and the need to transcend tired Left-Right binaries in favor of defending liberty, dignity, and the Constitution against all threats. It’s a dialogue that equips viewers with tools to spot and dismantle this poison before it metastasizes further.

Watch the full conversation here and dive into Kirbow’s guest Substack post below for a primer on his book and mission. If we’re serious about civil discourse, rationality, and critical thinking, we can’t afford to ignore this trend; it’s not just “hate speech,” it’s a pipeline to real-world harm.

What is Hipster Nazism and Why Did I Write a Book on It?

By John Kirbow

I recently discussed my upcoming book, Hipster Nazism and the New Jew Hate, with Peter Boghossian, and we covered a multitude of fascinating topics. Lots to unpack. As a primer, I thought it fitting to give an overview of the book, and my own background for that matter. My name is John Kirbow, an author and U.S. Army PSYOP veteran with time in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Europe. As an advocate of behavioral science and civil discourse, my longtime focus after the service has been on combating hate, extremism, and radicalization from various ideologies across the spectrum.

Essentially, the book is a blueprint for exposing the Groyper and wider pro-Nazi trend within the American Right. As an Army vet, I swore to uphold the Constitution of the U.S. and stand with our core values. This ethos has put me on a collision course with Groypers, Nazis, and hatefluencers of all types since October 7th. This book dives headfirst into the recent resurgence of anti-Jewish conspiracies and Nazi ideology. It specifically addresses the kind being promoted across podcasts and social media, especially by high-profile influencers.

Nick Fuentes and the Groypers have cornered a disturbing segment of the Right-leaning market, and most people don’t understand why, or how to effectively combat this. This is my sincere effort to offer a way forward—a blueprint for exposing the deep dishonesty, doublespeak, hate, and authoritarianism behind this movement.

This book is written from the voice and perspective of an Army PSYOP veteran and includes screenshots, examples, and my discussions with Nazi supporters to give the reader a true understanding of the hate and extremism. It addresses why these narratives are spreading so quickly, why society often fails to counter them, the psychology of radicalization, and more effective ways to respond (such as satire, meme warfare, and strong counternarratives).

I draw on not only my own insights but those of leading experts in countering extremism (including from former extremists against hate) to show how we can do this. The anti-extremism toolkit at the end of the book shows real-world lessons learned from “psywar.” It proposes a revised playbook, with insights from psychology, behavioral science, propaganda analysis, radicalization algorithms, and cyber and meme warfare. This transcends our simplistic “Left vs. Right” divide, showing the contest of liberty, human dignity, individual rights, and the Constitution vs. hate, fascism, and authoritarianism.

We can all be part of this fight. My mission is to help build a field guide for how to do this effectively. More to follow.

My next article: So, what can we do to combat this trend?

We need the tools to separate false cries of Jew-hate from the real thing.

We have to understand the roots of this trend (it goes deeper than many realize).

We need to confront the false expertise rampant within influencer culture.

We must also understand the way this pipeline works.

We need to learn from mistakes.

Finally, we need to sharpen our playbook for responding to the Nazi narratives and Jew-hate.

About John

John has served in Iraq (via the U.S. Army) and Afghanistan (via the DoD) in various capacities, with an emphasis on understanding the nuances of culture, people, and how to effectively engage with them. He has a background and focus on psychological warfare and insurgency dynamics in and out of warzones and advanced training environments.

He deployed as a Department of Defense (DoD) GS-13 to Afghanistan with the Human Terrain System (HTS) program, where he worked with his team to build bridges of understanding between the U.S. military and the Afghan population.

Since then, he has been working to apply lessons from the warzone, and insights into human behavior and psychology, towards combating hate, extremism, and radicalization across the spectrum.

Articles, talks, and radio appearances. John has published in academic journals focusing on defense and Special Operations: His essay, titled Wargaming Victory in the Israel-Hamas Conflict, was selected alongside others for Advancing the SOF Warrior Mind: Essays from the Academic Year 2025 JSOU Call for Special Operations Papers (Page 116, Joint Special Operations University (JSOU) press https://lnkd.in/g3AqS3iV). He published Afghanistan, Wargaming, and Human Behavior, via the Journal of Strategic Security (JSS), a peer-reviewed professional journal published quarterly by Global and National Security Institute (GNSI) at the University of South Florida.

Alongside co-hosting the NYC Political Forum, John appeared on Malcolm Nance’s Black Man Spy podcast, the KPFK Rethinking Heroes radio show, the Layer8 Podcast, Andrea With The Bangs podcast, Charles Kennedy IV podcast, The Radical Secular podcast (Ep. 4 – The green Pill: Counterinsurgency with John Kirbow), the Skepticamp conference, the NYC Motion Debate, several 2017 NYC Left Forum panels, and other platforms. He has written articles for Skeptic Magazine, Areo Magazine, The Humanist, and Medium.