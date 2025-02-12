In my discussion with the popular Taiwanese figure Lōa Ēng Hôa, we explored various aspects of Taiwan. A key theme for Lōa is the importance of retaining the Taiwanese language, which he sees as vital in the face of Mandarin's dominance. (He views Mandarin as "the language of colonizers.") Lōa emphasizes that language is of ultimate importance and believes that the best way to wage war is through words.

We also discussed whether Taiwanese people consider themselves part of China or culturally Chinese, and how this perception impacts traditional Taiwanese culture. During my time in Taiwan, I observed the cleanliness and civility of society, especially in contrast to some leftwing cities in America, like Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Lōa posed an intriguing question: Is this civility a result of being "well-behaved," or is it a reflection of tyranny?