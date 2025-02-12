In my discussion with the popular Taiwanese figure Lōa Ēng Hôa, we explored various aspects of Taiwan. A key theme for Lōa is the importance of retaining the Taiwanese language, which he sees as vital in the face of Mandarin's dominance. (He views Mandarin as "the language of colonizers.") Lōa emphasizes that language is of ultimate importance and believes that the best way to wage war is through words.
We also discussed whether Taiwanese people consider themselves part of China or culturally Chinese, and how this perception impacts traditional Taiwanese culture. During my time in Taiwan, I observed the cleanliness and civility of society, especially in contrast to some leftwing cities in America, like Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Lōa posed an intriguing question: Is this civility a result of being "well-behaved," or is it a reflection of tyranny?
From the Porteugese to the Ming Chinese to the Imperial Japanese to the Republic of China and now the People’s Republic of China the native Taiwanese get passed around like a colonial chain letter. Maybe they will even become the 52nd state after Canada
Cloud Gate Dance of Taiwan presented a performance called Rice, about the cultivation of rice and the places in Taiwan under this cultivation. It was stunning. I could not believe the NY Times didn't give it a good review after that one night at BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music), considering the "edgy" nonsense they gave good reviews. I will never forget it. The dancers, evenly male and female, the elegant costumes and phenomenal sets gave me an unforgettable evening of good old well-choreographed modern dance. The music was a combination of Western classical and their traditional songs. It brought me to tears. That was the dance I once studied and performed. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ijQ3VXRIQ9U